Discover nature at L. Kirk Edwards Wildlife and Environmental Area

Photos available: https://www.flickr.com/photos/93249173@N08/

While living within the hustle and bustle of the state’s capital city, it is sometimes forgotten that nature exists so nearby. Growing older, the sense of wonder for the natural world tends to fade. Fortunately for residents of Leon County, there is a place just a short drive out of the city to return to that childhood awe of nature.

At L. Kirk Edwards Wildlife and Environmental Area, almost 1,800 acres of conservation land is waiting to be explored. There is evidence all around that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s (FWC) controlled burning, planting and other land management techniques are working.

While walking through the whimsical pom-poms of young longleaf pines scattered across a field, gopher tortoises can be seen lumbering along, munching on healthy wiregrass. Looking closely at sandy paths reveals tracks of bobcats and white-tailed deer. The area is also a birding hotspot and offers views of everything from bobwhite quail to turkeys to ruby-crowned kinglets.

About L. Kirk Edwards Wildlife and Environmental Area

Kirk Edwards WEA is east of Tallahassee just 15 minutes from downtown. Great scenery and abundant wildlife can be expected throughout the area. The WEA offers a variety of activities including hiking, paddling, fishing, waterfowl and other hunting, and wildlife viewing.

The boundary of the WEA stretches west to Lake Lafayette where anglers, birders and paddlers can enjoy the Lafayette Passage Paddling Trail. The trail wanders through cypress-lined passages into the more open Piney Z Lake where anglers will find fishing can be very productive and duck hunters can pursue wood ducks, teal and other game birds. On these lakes there is also one of the largest wood stork colonies in northwest Florida.

Looking for a great way to get familiar with L. Kirk Edwards WEA?