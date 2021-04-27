Talisman Solutions Provides High-ROI Revenue Cycle Management Services

An industry leader in medical billing and medical coding is now providing a unique service that nets a high return on investment.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Talisman Solutions today announced that it provides high-ROI revenue cycle management services.

“Two biggest challenges faced by the providers are outstanding revenues and unorganized revenue cycle,” John Grimani, director of sales and marketing for Talisman Solutions. “Collectively, both the factors create an overall inefficient and vicious circle that is hard to come over by the practice owners. In order to run your practice with great efficiency and keeping it profitable for yourself, it is essential that as a healthcare services provider, you should opt for a revenue cycle management service that understands your needs and provides solutions to the cause.”

Grimani went on to point out that there are at least four common questions that arise:

• Will this RCM system provide or help your practice in increased cash flow?

• Will this RCM system make your operations organized and keep them structured?

• Will it help your practice in the earlier realization of revenues?

• Will it be able to continuously screen the key revenue-generating cycles?

“If you look at these qualities of any RCM system that you are deploying at your practice, then the advantages can be numerous not limited to higher patient satisfaction and higher revenues but increased efficiency and organized cash flows and staff,” Grimani said, before adding, “Outsourcing, in this direction, is considered unavoidable as it not only provides greater cost savings but also puts professional people on the job to get it done.”

Grimani noted that its RCM services help:

• Increase net revenue.

• Improve revenue cycle management efficiency.

• Identify cash flow opportunities.

• Reduce administrative burdens.

Talisman Solutions, which recently received the 2020 Dallas Award in the medical billing category, has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB) and is also a Torch Award for Ethics recipient.

The company has a mission of proactively enable clients to focus on core activities by successfully owning up business activities on their behalf in an efficient, effective, and persistent way and bringing value to the relationship by successfully leveraging our domain and technical expertise.

As to how customers rate Talisman Solutions, one customer identified as Mabel Yiu, CEO and LMFT of the Women's Therapy Institute, gave her stamp of approval.

“I enjoy working with Talisman,” Yiu said. “Their response is very fast and helpful. Our practice has been running smoothly with them."

