AZCOMP Technologies Announces Cloud Hosting Services for Medisoft
Cloud Hosting Services for Medisoft Medical Billing Software is now available through AZCOMP TechnologiesMESA, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZCOMP Technologies, Inc. recently launched cloud hosting services for its Medisoft medical billing software and practice management system. Doctor's offices using cloud hosted Medisoft can now access the industry-standard Medisoft practice management software from any location, through a secure cloud-based portal.
“We already have over 100 doctors using our cloud hosted Medisoft practice management software remotely, through our system, and it has been saving them a lot of time and helping them enhance their patient care and efficiency,” said Keven Cluff, AZCOMP General Manager.
Cloud hosting enables doctors and their staff to have access to connect to Medisoft software securely as long as they have an internet connection. Medical practices can still maintain all their billing, insurance, scheduling and other practice management activities, but without having to maintain and pay for an onsite server.
AZCOMP installs and maintains the Medisoft billing, scheduling and accounting software for each individual medical practice in the cloud, on its own dedicated servers to enhance security and streamline access so that everyone in the medical practice who needs to use the application can quickly and easily do so from anywhere. Because the cloud servers are maintained by AZCOMP, the strictest security protocols are maintained at all times.
“One of the things doctors and practice managers appreciate most about Cloud hosted Medisoft is that they don’t have to worry about maintaining or securing onsite servers, or deal with downtime or other problems and then having to wait for someone to come fix it.” Cluff said. “Our expert engineers provide all the maintenance and security on our end and the practice gets to experience industry best uptime, which helps them to be productive and get their work done.”
To learn more about cloud hosted Medisoft medical billing software, visit the website at https://www.azcomp.com/medisoft/.
About AZCOMP Technologies
For two decades, AZCOMP Technologies, Inc. has earned the reputation as the most reliable provider of medical billing software, practice management and electronic medical records applications designed especially for healthcare professionals and medical practices. It is an industry leader in onsite and web-based tech support and training for medical professionals throughout the United States.
