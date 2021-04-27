Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa Continues to Enforce Mask Guidelines Across its Entire McKinney Facility

A fitness industry leader known for having the best fitness equipment in the McKinney area continues to provide a COVID-19-compliant environment to customers.

MCKINNEY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Texas health officials, nearly 7 million Texans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 — more than 23 percent of the state’s population. To ensure that everyone is safe as possible while visiting a McKinney, Texas-based company, representatives with Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa announced today that it continues to enforce mask guidelines across its entire facility.

“Masks are required, and smiles are encouraged,” said Krista Medlock, Director of Marketing for Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa.

Medlock explained that Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa is a well-being integrated fitness club first, and its modes of action will always align with the best interest of its members, which is their safety and peace of mind.

“Our current COVID-19 protocols in accordance with CDC guidelines,” Medlock said, before adding, “We will continue the use of masks in all areas of the facility except during physical exertion (group class and fitness floor).”

“All staff members, club members, and visitors are required to wear their masks,” Medlock reiterated.

During physical exertion, social distancing guidelines are still enforced. For example, group classes are spread out with 6 feet between each person. Also, certain machines are closed to enforce social distancing.

In addition, Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa also offers 360-degree sanitation across its entire club. It offers a more aggressive, new sanitation measure. It’s electrostatic disinfection, a procedure that uses positive and negative charges to electromagnetically adhere disinfecting solutions to nearby surfaces.

In other words, the process wraps disinfectant around an entire surface, including small, narrow, or difficult-to-reach areas. The result is immediate, touchless, 360-degree sanitation across the entire club.

For more information, please visit https://craigranchfitness.com/blogs/.

About Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa

About Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa

Live your best life at Craig Ranch Fitness + Spa. From aquatics to tennis, indoor & outdoor running tracks, recovery center, coffee shop, and spa, we've got it all for the fitness enthusiast in McKinney, TX. Bring your children to our on-site kids' club.

