Lindstrom man charged with multiple tax crimes

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that the Chisago County Attorney’s Office recently charged Travis Aaron Hillis, of Lindstrom, with three felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns.

According to the complaint, Mr. Hillis failed to file his state income tax returns for tax years 2017 through 2019. The complaint states that Mr. Hillis earned enough income from his work in the construction industry during those years to be required to file income tax returns in Minnesota. Mr. Hillis told investigators that he was aware of his obligation to file income tax returns but has not done so. According to the complaint, it is estimated that Mr. Hillis owes over $9,900 in income tax, penalties, and interest.

Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly.

Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.

Get the latest news and updates from the Minnesota Department of Revenue by following the department on Facebook and Twitter or by signing up for our email subscription list.