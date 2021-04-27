The Paynter Law Firm Launches Police Misconduct Division
NC Law Firm Expands Personal Injury Practice to Protect Local CitizensHILLSBOROUGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce the opening of our police misconduct division here at the Paynter Law Firm. Police brutality has been gaining media attention in recent years. Although the vast majority of officers respect both their profession and members of their communities, some are unfortunately guilty of misconduct. While misconduct can come in many forms, if you or a loved one has experienced mistreatment at the hands of the police in North Carolina and believe that your civil rights have been violated, a police brutality lawyer might be able to help you earn the compensation you deserve.
Our team provides free consultations so you can learn more about your legal rights and options. We understand that every case is different, and we’ll talk with you about the facts specific to your exposure so you can get the information you need to make the best decision moving forward. Further, if you decide to work with us, we work on a contingency fee basis which means you don’t owe us costs for attorney fees until we win your case. Please visit our website to learn more about our ongoing cases and the work our team is involved in.
