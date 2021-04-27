There is Lots to Fill the Senses on Florida’s Historic Coast in May

Dining al fresco in Historic St. Augustine St. Augusitne's Amphitheatre hosts many of today's popular entertainers for concerts with an inspiring outdoor venue. in an

ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- This year, more than ever, there are so many ways to cherish the time you spend exploring new fun adventures in America’s oldest city and along her coast. And this year, May is the tastiest time to come. The food, music and art scenes are alive!The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival and the 2nd Annual St. Augustine Craft Brewers’ Fest will be making a big splash in the Nation’s oldest city in early May.The St. Augustine Food + Wine Festival is a culinary celebration that will showcase the destination’s culinary, beverage and culture and highlight celebrity guest chefs, celebrity winemakers/proprietors, local chefs, artisans and local craft spirits/beers. Set at the World Golf Village in St. Augustine, this inaugural festival offers a wide variety of events for all tastebuds, from wine dinners and tasting events, to master classes and more.Events include the Friday May 7 Epicurean Master Classes and the BBQ extravaganza Smoke on the Walk; Saturday, May 8 Rise & Shine Breakfast Bites, Bloody Mary’s and Mimosas plus the Food + Wine Main Event; and on Sunday, May 9, Mother’s Day Jazz Brunch with live entertainment. Tickets for events are on sale now at staugustinefoodandwinefestival.comAlso on Saturday, May 8, the St. Augustine Craft Brewers’ Fest will feature an afternoon of great music, great food and great craft brews. The event is taking place at the Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park from 1–6 p.m. where there will be unlimited samples from over 25 local and regional breweries such as Dog Rose Brewing, Old Coast Ales, Ancient City Brewing, BOG Brewing Company and many more. There will also be food trucks with popular offerings from Wingin’ It and El Agave Azul Tacos to Funkadelic Food. Of course, what’s a party without live music? Not a party. So you’ll hear from the Let’s Ride Brass Band, Lonesome Bert & the Skinny Lizard, The Dewars, and Not Quite Dead. Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door. For more information, the complete list of breweries and tickets, visit the website.And when it comes to music, art and more, St. Augustine is the place to be in May. The Romanza Festivale of the Arts takes place May 1-15 and features dozens of performances by well known musicians, storytellers and exhibitions of art. Some of this year’s line-up kicks off with the May 1 performance of Duo Beaux Arts Extravaganza- Concert pianists, and will include the May 8, St. Augustine Art Association Plein Air Paint Out and Pop-up Exhibit, performance by North Florida Women’s Chorale Group, multiple Chamber Music Series performances, a special Mother’s Day concert performance by Mama Blue at Flagler College and so much more.And more music is ringing out here in May. The St. Augustine Amphitheatre will feature several concert performances including The Beach Boys on May 14; The Old Crow Medicine Show on May 21; Blue Oyster Cult with Mark Farner’s American Band on May 22; The Indigo Girls on May 30, and more. For a complete list of Spring and Summer Concert performances visit www.TheAmp.com Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida’s Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. For more information on events, activities, holiday getaways and vacation opportunities in St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches, go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com , become a fan on Facebook or call 1.800.653.2489.

