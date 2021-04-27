Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported April 26, 2021)

An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Justin Chandler (age 20) East Providence, RI P1-2021-1222AG

On April 26, 2021, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Justin Chandler with one count of murder; one count of conspiracy to commit murder; one count of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, murder; one count of assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of conspiracy to commit assault with a dangerous weapon; one count of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, assault with a dangerous weapon resulting in permanent incapacity; one count of carrying a pistol without a license; one count of conspiracy to carry a pistol without a license; and one count of firing in a compact area.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Providence at approximately 11:23 a.m. on December 4, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on May 5, 2021 in Providence County Superior Court.

###