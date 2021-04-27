Randy Rusz joins Entopsis as their Vice President of Business Development for North America
We have an extremely exciting opportunity to commercialize various high value innovative technologies developed by our team of scientists and engineers.”MIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Entopsis team is excited to welcome Randy Rusz as Vice President of Business Development for North America. This addition will provide the research and clinical testing communities better access to our R&D team’s innovative solutions aimed at solving key industry problems.
Randy brings over 25 years of experience commercializing numerous life science technologies. He has direct experience with diagnostics, unique medical devices, infectious diseases / oncology, reagents / kits, instrumentation, and many more key areas that perfectly complement Entopsis’ technology pipeline. Randy uniquely combines deep insights from large life sciences companies (e.g., Roche, Lab Corp, Quest) with an array of small start-ups (e.g., Osmetech, GenMarkDx, MedTestDx). On multiple occasions, he has successfully introduced novel technologies to the market and helped mediate M&A and licensing agreements.
“We have an exceptional R&D team that is establishing a pipeline of impactful technologies. With Randy’s help, we will bring these solutions to those who can most benefit from them”, said Obdulio Piloto, Ph.D., C.E.O. of Entopsis.
“We have an extremely exciting opportunity to commercialize various high value innovative technologies developed by our team of scientists and engineers. These new disruptive technologies will pave the way to accelerate new discoveries in research and clinical application, across multiple disciplines in the life science industry”, said Randy Rusz, VP of Business Development (USA) at Entopsis.
About Entopsis / PCRopsis™
Entopsis was founded in 2011 to pursue the simple idea that an unbiased approach to diagnostics using bio-molecular profiles can be clinically and scientifically useful. The company is predominantly focused in the areas of oncology and infectious diseases, and exploring new areas lacking accurate solutions. Entopsis is currently focused on two core platforms: 1) OpsisDx™ is a diagnostic platform for multi-disease detection from urine, that rivals liquid biopsies and 2) PCRopsis™ is a series of technologies that facilitate direct PCR from research and clinical samples, while decreasing costs. For more information, please visit www.Entopsis.com and www.PCRopsis.com
