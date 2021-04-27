Keyword Tool for YouTubers: WizStudio CEO Revealed How YouTube Tag Generator Works
WizStudio, a full-service YouTube marketing and SEO agency, has disclosed keyword finding process behind its first of the 4 projected free tools for creators.
For multiple requests, the system re-crawls top videos ranking for all entered keywords to keep generic, broad-match, popular, and long-tail keywords in proportion.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WizStudio, a full-service YouTube marketing and SEO agency, has finally disclosed the keyword finding process behind its first of the four projected free tools for YouTube creators. As has been announced this week the 12-month software development and testing work is finally over, and the keyword tool is ready for daily use. Introducing a new tool, WizStudio CEO, Rob Potter explained how the YouTube tag generator works and where the keywords come from.
YouTube tag generator is a free keyword tool for YouTubers, which requires no downloads or installs. It is an-easy to-use tool which generates 50+ keywords through a complex algorithm of matching seed keywords a user enters into the search to an extensive keyword database. As was highlighted in the tool's monthly performance reports (2020), unlike some generators which only extract the keywords from a set base of generic keywords, tag generator from WizStudio takes a dynamic approach updating the keyword database on almost every request.
"Once the user types in the seed (a.k.a. broad) keywords into the search and hits "Enter", the request is sent to the backend of the system. Every request activates the "search for related keywords" function, and runs code through the niche database first. Once matching keywords are found, the results pop up on the screen. Typically, keyword tags include 10-15% of generic broad-match keywords describing video's niche or primary topic, 20-30% of popular keywords, and roughly the same amount of long-tail keywords which top videos rank for", says Rob Potter, WizStudio CEO.
The process of finding keywords for YouTube tags, descriptions, and titles is seamless and fast, and takes less than 2 seconds to see the results. In some cases, it takes longer because of the additional requests sent by the system when the proportion of keywords do not match set standards for the output. Further explaining what happens when the tool's algorithm sends multiple requests to the backend, Rob Potter noted that the system re-crawls the top 20 videos ranking for all entered keywords. As soon as the results appear, the user decides to copy-paste the maximum allowed characters (if the keywords are only used as YouTube tags), or selects tags manually. Clicking on the selected keyword, the user copies it to the clipboard to save those keywords elsewhere later on.
The benefits of YouTube Tag Generator for creators
- Fully online mode without downloads or installs minimizes the risk of malware.
- On average, 40-50 YouTube keywords per request (up to 3 requests per user).
- Responsive UI design (optimized for PC, tablets, and smartphones)
- Completely free for personal use, with no subscription fees, or ads.
- Manual and direct copy-paste to YouTube (500 characters max).
- Multiple seed keywords to narrow the focus (separated by comma).
- SEO-friendly and relevant keywords for video titles, tags, and descriptions.
About WizStudio
WizStudio is a full-scale video marketing and YouTube SEO agency for small business owners and vloggers. Intended to serve emerging creators and smaller brands with limited resources, WizStudio committed to providing affordable keyword optimization, SEO copywriting, and YouTube link building services along with hands-on free tools.
