How Nth Sense assisted a Yoga Instructor on digital front in increasing brand visibility

Here is how Nth Sense with its patient engagement solutions enhanced the brand visibility of the Yoga Instructor & effectively catered for her digital needs

DALLAS, TEXAS, THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 27, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- With an orientation towards bridging the gap between the healthcare seekers and the providers, Nth Sense an online patient engagement platform analysed the problems faced by one of the yoga instructors associated during the times of pandemic- Ms. Anjali Seernani. A personalised strategy was mapped and executed which worked phenomenally in terms of digital visibility.The power of yoga and meditation towards strengthening physical and mental health from the core is not less known. However, the restrictions brought in by the pandemic last year created an unusual situation for professional yoga instructors. Engaging new clienteles and also retaining the existing ones seemed challenging. The virtual living of the new normal was a little taxing. Moreover, getting used to teaching & learning yoga online was a tough task; especially for the ones who aren't used to digital platforms.Considering the above scenario, here are some supporting points which were considered. These became the basis of mapping a strategy to help Ms. Anjali the yoga instructor at Nth Sense on the digital front-● People‘s physical activities are largely impacted due to virtual living.● WhatsApp forwards, peer sharing, etc. increased raising a question on its authenticity and somehow endangering health.● Less or at times no physical contact created a void between the yoga instructor and the clients.● Following yoga classes virtually seemed challenging as it brought restrictions to physical instructions. This eventually brought in chances of misinterpretation & lenience to some extent. Thus, the learning curve had to be strongly considered to ensure authentic and accurate yoga practices are preached and reached to the audiences. Patient engagement solutions provided by Nth Sense to fulfil the objectives-1. Starting with a separate web page on Nth Sense’s platform which enhanced SEO & Google rankings.2. An effective yet easy to implement social media strategy.3. Emphatic blogs where yoga practices look easier to grasp.4. A series of blogs that shared a set of simple yoga asanas to aid the healing of specific health issues, which looked simple enough to interpret & follow by just looking at the images portrayed by the instructor.Performance of the efforts taken-1. To highlight the numbers, the average reach per post increased by 131% every month and a 50% month on month increase was seen in the social media impressions.2. Adding a cherry on the top, a self-brand was created of the yoga instructor via videos, gifs or images wherein Anjali Seernani herself the yoga instructor herself performed the asanas making it more relatable to the audience.Looking at the way ahead, Nth Sense is all ready to take the patient engagement game for all healthcare professionals to the next level this year. Visit https://www.thenthsense.com/solutions-wellness to know how Nth Sense works and create a "positive patient experience " for your patients or clients.