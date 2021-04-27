Webinar: COVID-19 and Public Governance, co-hosted by IVI, Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung, and the Embassy of Korea in Germany
Registration available at ivi.int/covid-19-and-public-governance/SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI), Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung e.V. (KAS), and the Embassy of Korea in Germany will co-host a free webinar to discuss the role of governments in ensuring the equitable access of COVID-19 vaccines and how international cooperation, in particular between Germany and Korea, can advance global availability and distribution.
The webinar will feature keynote speeches from Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, and Dr. Ilona Kickbusch, Director of the Global Health Centre at the Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies, on the global supply and distribution of COVID-19 vaccine as well as the geopolitics of vaccine equity, respectively.
A panel discussion on the challenges and best practices of effective vaccination strategies, and Q&A session will follow, led by:
• Dr. Hee-Chang Jang, Head of the Korean National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Ministry of Health, Korea
• Ms. Stella Danek, Federal Ministry of Health, Germany
• Dr. Andrea Haselbeck, Senior Research Scientist, IVI
Martina Kaiser from KAS Global Health will moderate the webinar with welcome remarks from His Excellency Dr. Hyun Ock Cho, Ambassador of Korea to Germany, and Mr. George Bickerstaff, Chair of IVI’s Board of Trustees. Mr. Thomas Yoshimura, Director of the KAS Country Program in Korea, will close the event.
The webinar will take place during World Immunization Week, an annual vaccine awareness and advocacy campaign hosted by the World Health Organization. To promote education and vaccine-positive messages, IVI launched Ask a Vaccine Expert: COVID-19, a new video series to answer common questions related to COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination. All assets are available for download here.
About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, IVI was the first international organization hosted by Korea. IVI has 36 signatory countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, chikungunya, Group A Strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int
