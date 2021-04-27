Oklahoma County Libertarian Party 2021 Convention
Liberty lights the way in the American HeartlandEDMOND, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Oklahoma County Libertarian Party 2021 Convention has rebooted the affiliate. It was held at Johnnie’s Burgers in Edmond, Oklahoma. The party registered new members, adopted new party bylaws and elected county officers.
The main speaker of the event was Kevin Hobbie, Chairman of the Oklahoma Libertarian Party, who spoke about unity, and party growth through community outreach. A membership drive presentation was given by Jeff Fortune, newly elected Oklahoma County Chair.
The elected Oklahoma County officers are:
Chair – Jeff Fortune
Secretary – Steve Long
Treasurer – Tim Fick
District Coordinator 1 – Chuck Lobaito
District Coordinator 2 – Will Daugherty
District Coordinator 3 – Chad Williams
