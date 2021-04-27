London College of Animal Osteopathy
London College of Animal Osteopathy (LCAO) announces online program in Animal Osteopathy in partnership with renowned animal osteopath, Dr. Stuart McGregor.LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London College of Animal Osteopathy (LCAO) launches an online training program leading to the qualification of Animal Osteopath in partnership with world-renowned animal osteopath, Dr. Stuart McGregor, DO UK.
LONDON, ONTARIO, CANADA: LCAO is pleased to announce the launch of its Diploma in Animal Osteopathy (Canine Stream) program, an online study leading to the qualification of Animal Osteopath with a specialization in canines.
The program is geared towards veterinary and animal care professionals, as well as manual therapists seeking new career opportunities in the rapidly growing segment of animal healthcare.
OSTEOPATHY - A HOLISTIC THERAPY ANIMALS LOVE
Osteopathy is a gentle manual therapy that aims to improve health across all body systems by manipulating and strengthening the musculoskeletal framework.
Osteopathic therapy for animals uses techniques developed in human osteopathy and then adapted to an animal’s physical needs.
Flexible, consistent mobility is vital to any dog – it is the basis of everything an animal lives for. With gentle manipulations, an osteopath assesses and treats joints, muscles, and fascia, restoring mobility, relieving pain, and improving the quality of an animal’s life.
Regular osteopathic care has proven to be effective in preventing injuries and improving performance – done for top animal competitors, ‘leisure’ animals, and family pets alike.
ABOUT DR. STUART MCGREGOR (DO, AO UNITED KINGDOM)
LCAO clinical director, Prof. Stuart McGregor, is acknowledged as a leading expert in the field of animal osteopathy. Having graduated from the European School of Osteopathy in 1984, he holds 37 years of practical and teaching experience. Prof. McGregor has trained the majority of animal osteopaths working in the UK and many other countries today.
ABOUT LONDON COLLEGE OF ANIMAL OSTEOPATHY (LCAO)
As a global leader in animal osteopathic education, LCAO provides the highest level of training to members of the veterinary and animal care community, osteopaths, and musculoskeletal therapists interested in expanding their career into the field of animal osteopathy.
LCAO programs are the result of a successful collaboration between animal osteopaths and veterinarians. These two professional groups have worked together to create a structured, comprehensive, and affordable osteopathic training curriculum.
