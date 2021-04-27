Japan’s QAnon disciples aren’t letting Trump’s loss quash their mission

Growing up, the now 58-year-old Japanese acupuncturist felt pressure to conform to Japan’s rules-based society, and to become a model worker and wife. She married young and had three children, but later divorced and says she still struggles to make ends meet.

“I’m sure some Japanese people question this way of life where we take the same crammed train at the same time; we get sucked into corporate life. It’s like we don’t think for ourselves; instead, we follow someone else’s outline for us,” Hiromi told CNN Business. She withheld her full name to keep her privacy.

Convinced there was something wrong with society, Hiromi looked for answers online. While reading the tweets of a medical influencer, who alleged big pharmaceutical companies used the public as human guinea pigs, Hiromi stumbled across Japanese QAnon influencer Eri Okabayashi’s Twitter account.

For Hiromi, QAnon provided an escape from the realities of daily life. “I have no idea what other people would think of me, but I…

