Justice Halim Dhanidina (Ret.) joins Nirveda Cognition’s Advisory Board
I am confident that Halim's lifetime of experience, leadership and deep understanding of this sector will help us provide innovative & impactful offerings to the legal sector.”COSTA MESA , CALIFORNIA, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nirveda Cognition is pleased to announce that Honorable Justice Halim Dhanidina (Ret.) has joined the company’s advisory board as a Strategic Advisor to help steer the latest LegalTech product targeted at disrupting and streamlining the future of innovative legal services.
— Saurabh Ranjan, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Nirveda Cognition
Justice Dhanidina (Ret.) joins Nirveda upon his retirement as an associate justice with Division Three of the California Court of Appeal, Second Appellate District in Los Angeles. Appointed in 2018, Dhanidina was the first South Asian American to serve as an appellate justice in the State of California and the first Muslim appellate-level judge in the United States. Prior to his appointment to the Court of Appeal, Dhanidina served for six years on the Los Angeles County Superior Court, making him the first Muslim judge ever appointed in the California history.
"The new LegalTech product will be a strategic focus for Nirveda Cognition in the coming years, as it is being envisioned to cater to the growing demand for comprehensive digital transformative solutions with agility and scale in the legal industry vertical. I am excited to welcome Halim who is well respected in the legal community to the Nirveda family," Saurabh Ranjan, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Nirveda Cognition. "I am confident that his lifetime of experience, leadership and deep understanding of this sector will help us provide innovative & impactful offerings to the legal sector."
Dhanidina commented, "I am so excited to join the Nirveda team and I am looking forward to helping this ground breaking software promote greater efficiency through innovative and user-friendly Artificial Intelligence."
"Halim has been an incredible trailblazer within the legal community and we are excited to leverage his expertise in order to innovate and see how AI can be used to streamline and positively impact the legal industry as a whole," said Sylvia Kim, Chief Business Officer of Nirveda Cognition.
About Nirveda Cognition
Founded in 2017, Nirveda Cognition’s Enterprise Document Intelligence Platform enables organizations to make data-driven decisions, faster and smarter. Headquartered in Costa Mesa (California – USA), Nirveda Cognition has evolved to a deep-tech company orchestrating next-gen Artificial Intelligence products to reimagine, automate and enhance the document intensive business processes with a conscious focus on human-centered-user-experience powered by Cognitive Automation. Nirveda Cognition is backed by leading early-stage venture investors including Cerracap Ventures and Mexico Ventures. https://www.nirvedacognition.ai/
