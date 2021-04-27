Black Hawk Floors Launches Its Redesigned Website

One of Arizona’s best in hardwood flooring has unveiled a new look.

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There’s an adage that says first impressions make lasting impressions. Thanks to the launch of Blackhawk Floors, Inc. redesigned website, site visitors will not only have a good first impression but an unforgettable one.

“We are very excited about the launch of our redesigned website,” said Jason Elquest, owner and spokesperson for Blackhawk Floors.

Elquest revealed that the newly redesigned website features a responsive design, which means that whether you’re on a desktop, cell phone, tablet, or watch, the website automatically adjusts to fit perfectly on any screen size, providing optimum user experience.

The website also features tabs for website visitors to browse, including Wood Flooring Services, Our Products, Our Process, Testimonials, Gallery, Blog, and Contact Us.

“When we set out to redesign our website, we had all of our current customers and future customers in mind,” Elquest stressed, before adding, “We wanted to power our website with the latest technology and utilize the best website layout to ensure that anyone visiting our website has smooth navigation and unique experience. Our newly redesigned website accomplishes this. We invite everyone to visit our website and feel free to see what we offer.”

But that’s not all. Blackhawk Floors, which is celebrating 19 years in business, is also offering free estimates using COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We offer free estimates year-round,” Elquest said. “Our team wears masks and maintains social distancing.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), taking safety precautions is vitally important. In fact, when safety precautions are taken, it reduces the chances of being infected or spreading COVID-19.

“Taking safety precautions is very important, which is why we’re taking an active approach to ensuring safety for everyone while offering free estimates using COVID-19 safety protocols,” Elquest said.

“In an effort to provide the most value to our customers, we are providing free estimates,” said Elquest. “But we didn’t stop there. In light of the current coronavirus pandemic, we’re ensuring a safe environment by providing free estimates using the latest COVID-19 safety protocols.”

Blackhawk Floors prides itself on its commitment to providing superior workmanship at competitive prices. From custom wood flooring installation and finishing of solid floors to pre-finished wood floors, Blackhawk Floors has always been the leader.

The company is recognized by National Wood Flooring Association Certified Installer, National Wood Flooring Association Certified Sand & Finisher, and the National Wood Flooring Association Certified Wood Flooring Inspector.

Blackhawk Floors’ in-house wood mill shop allows it to create custom moldings, transitions, treads, risers, curves, borders, designs, and more. In addition, Blackhawk Floors provides all clients with highly trained in-house personnel.

“Quality is assured because we do 100 percent of the work – we don’t use subcontractors,” Elquest said. “We are so excited about what the future holds. We are certain that the best is yet to come.”

For more information, please visit blackhawkfloors.com/about and https://blackhawkfloors.com/index.php/blog/.

