Wyoming Business Council to Discuss Investments Scorecard at Public Work Session April 29

For immediate release

 

CHEYENNE, WYO. - The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors will hold a public work session on Thursday, April 29, from 1 to 4 pm to discuss an Investments Scorecard. No actions related to matters of public business will be taken during this session.

 

The Investments Scorecard is a tool the WBC board and staff are developing to help vet Business Ready Community grant and loan applications and other investment projects. Public comments will be welcomed in future sessions. 

 Agenda:

  • Project overview and introductions
  • Board and staff role in this session
  • Scorecard and metric discussion
  • Next steps and closing 

 

To join the virtual meeting, please click the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/295704768

You may also join by phone at 1-346-248-7799  or 1-669-900-6833.

 

Media Inquiries: Contact Programs and Services Innovator Marcio Paes-Barreto at marciopaes.barreto@wyo.gov or 307-630-4679.

Community , Business

