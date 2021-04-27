Alexey Navalny’s political motion suspended in Russia

The decision comes against the backdrop of a pending court decision on whether to designate both Navalny’s political and anti-corruption organizations as extremist groups.

Official documents said Moscow’s Chief Prosecutor Popov D.G. had examined materials of an audit in relation to Navalny’s political offices and decided to suspend their activities, as the Moscow City Court considers whether to ban the movement across the country.

Vladimir Voronin, a lawyer representing both Navalny’s political movement and the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK), confirmed the suspension on Twitter and that prosecutors were seeking to freeze the FBK’s activities as well.

He added: “…the prosecutor’s office cannot do this without a court’s decision. The court will decide on this motion today without calling the parties.”

FBK Director Ivan Zhdanov tweeted: “They are just shouting here: We are afraid of your activities, we are afraid of your rallies, we are afraid of smart voting,” in reference to a…

