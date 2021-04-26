Reported Covid-19 case rates in India have hit global highs for the past five consecutive days, hospitals have run out of beds, medicine, ventilators and oxygen, and thousands have died amid a devastating second wave, which began last month.

The sources did not provide details where in the country the staff died and tested positive but the US operates five consulates in different cities and an embassy in the capital of New Delhi.

US personnel, family members and locally employed staff in India only began receiving their Covid vaccines within the past two weeks, one of the sources said. Within the past six weeks — even as India’s case rates were ticking up and staff had not yet been vaccinated — there were two high-level trips by Biden administration officials to the country.

Sources told CNN that some staff were frustrated because they felt that they were not given clear information about when the US diplomatic mission would receive vaccines and they felt they were not being…

Read Full Story

The post Two die and greater than 100 take a look at constructive in coronavirus outbreak amongst US diplomatic workers in India appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.