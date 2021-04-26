Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 890 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,289 in the last 365 days.

Kidnappers kill two extra college students kidnapped from Nigerian college

They were among 20 students and three staff members kidnapped from the Greenfield University in Kaduna, northwest Nigeria, last Tuesday.

“…Security agencies have just reported to the Kaduna State Government the recovery of two more dead bodies of Greenfield University students, killed by armed bandits today, Monday 26th April 2021,” said Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Kaduna State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, in a statement posted on Facebook.

The latest killing follows the killing of three abducted students, whose remains were found in a village bordering the school on Friday.

Kaduna’s State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has been unwavering in his stance against negotiating with the kidnappers.

Aruwan added in the statement that “the Government of Kaduna State under the leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai is saddened by this evil perpetrated against innocent students abducted while pursuing their education for a glorious future.”

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari on…

You just read:

Kidnappers kill two extra college students kidnapped from Nigerian college

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.