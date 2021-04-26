Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Iran sentences British-Iranian charity employee to a different 12 months in jail

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was first detained at a Tehran airport in April 2016 following a vacation to see her family with her daughter. She was accused of working with organizations allegedly attempting to overthrow the Iranian regime and was later convicted and sentenced to five years in jail.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe and her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, have repeatedly denied the espionage charges against her. The case has sparked a dispute between Britain and Iran.

She served several years of her original five-year term in prison before being moved to house arrest as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Her ankle monitor was removed last month as her sentence came to an end, but she immediately faced fresh charges from Tehran.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters he doesn’t “think it’s right at all that Nazanin should be sentenced to any more time in jail.”

“I think it’s wrong that she’s there in the first place,” he continued, before adding that the UK government would…

