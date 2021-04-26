Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 885 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,286 in the last 365 days.

May Fish and Game Commission Meeting Location Change

CONTACT: Tanya Haskell: (603) 271-3511 April 26, 2021

CONCORD, NH — The NH Fish and Game Commission will meet on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., at the Pemigewasset Valley Fish and Game Club, 295 Beede Road, Holderness, NH. This represents a change of venue for the meeting.

Meetings of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Commission are open to the public. As they become available, meeting agendas and minutes are posted at http://www.wildnh.com/about/commission.html.

You just read:

May Fish and Game Commission Meeting Location Change

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.