G3 Global Career Joins Force with eZ-Xpo to Launch the 1st Virtual Job Fair Network for Veterans, and All Jobseekers

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the World 1st Virtual Job Fair Network for veterans through a strategic partnership with G3 Global Career Coach on April 27, 2021, from 11:00 am to 3 pm ET.

According to the Department of Labor, the veteran unemployment rate in 2019 was 3.1%. In February, the rate jumped to 5.2%, searching for a job during the COVID-19 pandemic can be challenging and stressful. Virtual Job Fair is the best way to keep social distancing to avoid any COVID-19 infection convenient and easy to engage and follow-up even after the event is over.

"With eZ-Xpo – Virtual Expo Network, there is no limit and no boundary for employers to find the best talents virtually 24/7 and 365 days. We can now leverage the best of both physical and virtual capabilities and connect all job seekers and employers before, during, and after the event. We are excited to partner with eZ-Xpo to leverage the new game changer to host the 1st Virtual Job Fair Network to connect all stakeholders for unlimited joint venture opportunities and engagement nationwide," said Garry Gaston, Founder of G3 Global Career Coach.

"Despite the current COVID-19 pandemic crisis, I am excited to partner with G3 Global Career Coach to take the lead to empower all employers, veterans, professionals, and job seekers to connect and collaborate to find the perfect match jobs and talents with the virtual career fair and training capabilities.

With eZ-Xpo's Virtual Collaborative Network, every organizer can easily and quickly host Virtual Job Fair with multiple events simultaneously for all stakeholders live or on-demand engagement for unlimited joint venture opportunities and collaboration locally, regionally, nationally and worldwide," said Matt Fok, CEO, and Founder of eZ-Xpo.

The G3 Global Career Coach – Virtual Job Fair Network provides the following game-changing features and benefits: (1) Virtual Lobby Session Tracks with integration with Zoom and all webinars, (2) Forum for ongoing discussion before, during, and after the event, (3) Chat (Group, Private, Video, and AI-Chatbot), (4) Multiple Webinars or pre-recorded videos or live streaming by Session Tracks for live engagement, (5) Social Live - Facebook Live, YouTube Live, Periscope Live Integration, (6) Marketing Analytics for the best-qualified leads, (7) Private Expo Network Exchange to connect multiple virtual expos for maximum network effect and organic traffic.

The G3 Global Career Coach has assembled a group of nationally recognized employers with many job opportunities for veterans:

Military Sealift Command (MSC), Nancy Alert & Associates, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), Federal Protective Service, G3 Global Resume Services, U.S. Secret Service. Truist Corporate Bank, and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration.

For attendees, if you are interested in participating in this event, please register at https://ezxpo.biz/g3globalcareercoach/attendee_register

For employers, please contact Garry Gaston at garrygaston@g3globalcareercoach.com or 254-368-2303

About G3 Global Career Coach

Garry Gaston Global Career Coaches, DBA: G3 Global Career Coach or G3 Global, is a Human Resources Information Technology (HRIT) Company that is focused on providing global services to federal, state, local government agencies and private companies while providing solutions to resolve your problems in recruitment and outreach, vocational training, real estate and information technology.

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-XPO delivers the World's 1st Virtual Collaborative Network transforming organizations' silos to productive events and network opportunities. eZ-Xpo is the Amazon of Network Collaboration for every industry and community, empowering organizations to connect and collaborate daily massive traffic and engagement.

eZ-Xpo reinvents the traditional trade show and leads generation industry, focusing on digital transformation for vertical industry network ecosystems connecting all partners and customers for daily collaboration and organic traffic.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over seven years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world’s all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com

