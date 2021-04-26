Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 883 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,283 in the last 365 days.

Bittele Electronics Offers Automated Press-Fit Assembly for Consistent and Reliable Quality

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based one-stop PCB manufacturer specializing in prototype and low-to-mid volume printed circuit board assembly, announced today that it offers automated press-fit assembly as alternative to soldered connections in its PCB assembly services. Using automated pressing machines, Bittele achieves reliable and repeatable quality for all PCBs requiring press-fit components.

Press-fit parts are not assembled using standard PCB Assembly practices, such as Reflow Soldering or Wave Soldering. Instead of soldering, press-fit parts are held in place by the plated holes themselves. Press-fit holes have very strict tolerance requirements, compared to standard plated holes for Through-Hole Assembly. Bittele is capable of providing diameter tolerance up to ±2 mil for press-fit holes.

"Press-fit connectors offer unique benefits over SMT and through-hole counterparts,” says Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics. “As a solder-free process, press-fit assembly removes the risk of dry solder joints while also offering excellent current carrying and heat dissipation capabilities."

To ensure a trouble-free, press-fit PCB assembly, Bittele conducts a Design for Assembly (DFA) review to verify there are no manufacturability issues before assembly begins. To ensure the highest level of quality, Bittele tests any press-fit connectors ahead of production using a spare bare board. This allows Bittele to fine tune its fixtures to provide the customer with the highest assembly yield possible.

For inquiries about press-fit PCB assembly, current customers can contact their account manager. New customers can email sales@7pcb.com for more information.

About Bittele Electronics

In business since 2003, and based in Toronto, Canada, Bittele Electronics has established itself as a reliable, full turn-key PCB service provider and a one-stop PCB manufacturing and assembly company. For more information, visit http://www.7pcb.com.

Ege Borluoglu
Bittele Electronics
email us here

You just read:

Bittele Electronics Offers Automated Press-Fit Assembly for Consistent and Reliable Quality

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.