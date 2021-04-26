Bittele Electronics Offers Automated Press-Fit Assembly for Consistent and Reliable Quality

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bittele Electronics Inc., a Toronto-based one-stop PCB manufacturer specializing in prototype and low-to-mid volume printed circuit board assembly, announced today that it offers automated press-fit assembly as alternative to soldered connections in its PCB assembly services. Using automated pressing machines, Bittele achieves reliable and repeatable quality for all PCBs requiring press-fit components.

Press-fit parts are not assembled using standard PCB Assembly practices, such as Reflow Soldering or Wave Soldering. Instead of soldering, press-fit parts are held in place by the plated holes themselves. Press-fit holes have very strict tolerance requirements, compared to standard plated holes for Through-Hole Assembly. Bittele is capable of providing diameter tolerance up to ±2 mil for press-fit holes.

"Press-fit connectors offer unique benefits over SMT and through-hole counterparts,” says Ben Yang, CEO of Bittele Electronics. “As a solder-free process, press-fit assembly removes the risk of dry solder joints while also offering excellent current carrying and heat dissipation capabilities."

To ensure a trouble-free, press-fit PCB assembly, Bittele conducts a Design for Assembly (DFA) review to verify there are no manufacturability issues before assembly begins. To ensure the highest level of quality, Bittele tests any press-fit connectors ahead of production using a spare bare board. This allows Bittele to fine tune its fixtures to provide the customer with the highest assembly yield possible.

For inquiries about press-fit PCB assembly, current customers can contact their account manager. New customers can email sales@7pcb.com for more information.

About Bittele Electronics

In business since 2003, and based in Toronto, Canada, Bittele Electronics has established itself as a reliable, full turn-key PCB service provider and a one-stop PCB manufacturing and assembly company. For more information, visit http://www.7pcb.com.