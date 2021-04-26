Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Dunleavy Issues Administrative Order Precluding Alaska Vaccine Passports

April 26, 2021 (Juneau, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy today issued Administrative Order No. 321 stating that the State of Alaska will not require vaccine passports in order to travel to, or around, Alaska.

“Alaska has led the nation with our COVID-19 response and vaccination rates, effectively protecting our most vulnerable citizens. With high vaccination rates, we are seeing our economy come back to life and welcoming travelers to our state,” said Governor Dunleavy. “As I have said from the beginning, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is a private health decision best left between Alaskans and their doctor. I am unequivocally opposed to any government order requiring Alaskans to get this vaccine, or using an individual’s vaccine status as a means of restricting their rights. There will be no vaccine passports under my watch.”

Alaska has led the nation in vaccine distribution for individuals over the age of 16 that want to be vaccinated, and beginning June 1, 2021, vaccines will be available for anyone traveling to Alaska who chooses to be vaccinated. The Dunleavy Administration will continue to protect the fundamental right of citizens to travel freely between states, as well as the rights of Alaskans who travel within their state.

