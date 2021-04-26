Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,237 in the last 365 days.

InnovAge to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Monday, May 10, 2021

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InnovAge Holding Corp. (the “Company” or “InnovAge”) (Nasdaq: INNV) will release its 2021 third quarter financial results on Monday, May 10, 2021, after market close. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review the results at 5 p.m. E.T.

Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 398-1024 for U.S. participants, or (914) 987-7722 for international participants, and referencing participant code 7594282. A live audio webcast will be available online at https://investor.innovage.com/. A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web link, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About InnovAge
InnovAge is a market leader in managing the care of high-cost, dual-eligible seniors. Our mission is to enable seniors to age independently in their own homes for as long as possible. Our patient-centered care model meaningfully improves the quality of care our participants receive, while reducing over-utilization of high-cost care settings. InnovAge is at the forefront of value based senior healthcare and directly contracts with government payors, such as Medicare and Medicaid, to manage the totality of a participant’s medical care. InnovAge believes its healthcare model is one in which all constituencies - participants, their families, providers and government payors - “Win.” InnovAge currently serves approximately 6,600 participants across 17 centers in five states.

Investor Contacts:
Bob East, Asher Dewhurst, Jordan Kohnstam
InnovAgeIRPR@westwicke.com

Media Contacts:
Mark Corbae
Mark.Corbae@westwicke.com

Kyle Evans
Kyle.Evans@westwicke.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

InnovAge to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call Monday, May 10, 2021

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.