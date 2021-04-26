MDA Hosting Meeting on Proposed Gypsy Moth Treatments for Northeast Minnesota

The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting two virtual meetings on May 5 to share information with residents about gypsy moth treatments proposed for Northeast Minnesota.

The MDA monitors for gypsy moth each year, watching for start-up infestations. When an infestation is found, the department conducts aerial treatments using an organic insecticide and targets the infestation before it can spread. Three treatment areas cover parts of Carlton, Lake, and St. Louis counties. These areas, labeled Esko, French River, and New Duluth, include portions of the cities of Duluth, Proctor, and Two Harbors. An interactive map can be found at www.mda.state.mn.us/gmmap.

The treatments will be conducted in June and July, depending on insect development and weather.

The MDA will host two virtual meetings to share information with citizens about the threat gypsy moths pose to the environment and how officials plan to protect the urban and natural forests.

Gypsy Moth Virtual Informational Meetings Wednesday, May 5, 2021 10:30-11:30 a.m. or 6:30-7:30 p.m. Attend the meeting by going to www.mda.state.mn.us/gmtreatments

Individuals with a disability who need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this event please contact Danielle DeVito at 507-384-1129 or through the Minnesota Relay Service at 711 as soon as possible.

Residents can also receive text updates about the proposed gypsy moth treatments by visiting www.mda.state.mn.us/gmtreatments. The website also has more information on the proposed treatment areas and products being used.

Gypsy moths are ranked among America’s most destructive tree pests. The insect has caused millions of dollars in damage to forests as it has spread from New England to Wisconsin in recent decades. Gypsy moth caterpillars can defoliate large sections of forest. The pests are common in Wisconsin and are now establishing themselves in Minnesota. Cook and Lake counties are under state and federal quarantine for gypsy moth.

Over the years, the MDA has successfully treated dozens of gypsy moth infestations across eastern Minnesota from Grand Portage to the Twin Cities to Houston County. These successful treatments help postpone the full-scale invasion of gypsy moth, saving local communities and homeowners money and protecting the health of the state’s urban and natural forests.

###

Media Contact Allen Sommerfeld, MDA Communications 651-201-6185 Allen.Sommerfeld@state.mn.us