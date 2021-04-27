Media Advisory - BEC.live Fan Experience broadcasts announced in support of Music Heals

BEC Entertainment onVIVA Live Video Network Music Heals raises funds and awareness for music therapy in Canada.

Featured artists include: Kal David and Lauri Bono, Elton Rohn and Deanna Bogart

BEC Entertainment’s goal is to bring fun and exciting live music entertainment events to audiences across the country and online. We are proud supporters of Music Heals.” — Bill Brooks, Managing Director - BEC Entertainment

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BEC Entertainment and onVIVA Broadcasting Corporation today released their upcoming BEC.live Fan Experience broadcast schedule in support of Music Heals (www.MusicHeals.ca). Tickets are $10 with $1 donated to Music Heals to support access to music therapy programs in local communities.

BEC Entertainment has created an exciting series of BEC.live Fan Experience broadcasts showcasing top entertainers from across Canada and around the globe. The personalized artist events feature intimate concert experiences and one-on-one interviews with the artists. BEC.live Fan Experiences are Pay-Per-View online broadcasts powered by onVIVA (www.onviva.live).

Upcoming BEC.live Fan Experience schedule:

April 30, 2021: KAL DAVID AND LAURI BONO – www.KalDavid.com – Tickets available now at www.bec.live

Both Kal and Lauri are members the Blues Hall of Fame and have played and recorded with the who’s who of the music industry, from performing on stage at the march for peace in New York City with John Lennon and Yoko Ono, to working with Brian Wilson of the Beach Boys, to jamming with the Allman Brothers Band, to opening for and recording with B.B. King, as well as many others (Bette Midler, Tanya Tucker, Bonnie Raitt, and Stevie Wonder).

May 7, 2021: ELTON ROHN – www.EltonRohn.com – Tickets available now at www.bec.live

North America's Premier Elton John tribute band has headlined over 300 theatre and festival shows. The band were the only Elton John tribute act asked to play the Elton John convention in Las Vegas where they met Elton John's band. Davey Johnstone, Elton’s long-time guitarist and musical director, told them they were the best 70s Elton John tribute in the world. Nigel Olsson, Elton’s drummer, said “Elton has a twin.”

May 14, 2021: DEANNA BOGART – www.DeannaBogart.com – Tickets available now at www.bec.live

American blues/fusion singer, pianist, saxophone player, composer/arranger/producer/road musician and award-winning bandleader, Deanna Bogart is adored by her fans and recognized for her dazzling keyboards, soulful saxophone, smoky vocals and cut-above songwriting. And she's done all this while nonstop gigging around the globe and playing with stellar musicians everywhere (well, till now anyway)!

For more information about BEC.live Fan Experience broadcasts, contact Bill Brooks at fanexperience@bec.live

About Music Heals - www.musicheals.ca

Since 2012, Music Heals has raised awareness and funds to increase access to music therapy for vulnerable Canadians. Music Heals supports a wide range of music therapy services across Canada. Music Heals increases access to music therapy for patients in children’s hospitals, seniors’ centres, palliative care, AIDS and HIV programs, at-risk youth, rehabilitation, and bereavement support.

About BEC Entertainment Inc. - www.bec.live

BEC Entertainment is a Canadian-based event agency promoting and managing live entertainment across Canada. Our current focus is bringing exciting PPV music events to viewers online featuring award-winning bands and artists from across the music spectrum – from new music to the blues to classic rock. Follow BEC Entertainment on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BECentertainment/

About onVIVA Broadcasting Corporation - www.onviva.live

onVIVA is a live video network that allows content creators, influencers and event producers to price, schedule, promote and deliver live broadcasts and videos to audiences of any size. onVIVA is a registered member of the Canadian Independent Music Association, MusicOntario, Canadian Organization of Campus Activities, Digital Main Street, SOCAN and The Foundation for Canadian Comedy.