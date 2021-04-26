Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Republic of Uzbekistan: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report

Publication Date:

April 26, 2021

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

Uzbekistan embarked on an ambitious reform path in 2017, starting to liberalize its economy after years of state control. Incomes are still relatively low compared to other emerging economies. Uzbekistan entered the COVID-19 crisis with relatively strong macro-economic fundamentals.

Series:

Country Report No. 2021/085

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

April 26, 2021

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513572918/1934-7685

Stock No:

1UZBEA2021001

Pages:

84



