Republic of Uzbekistan: 2021 Article IV Consultation-Press Release; and Staff Report
Publication Date:
April 26, 2021
Electronic Access:
Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file
Summary:
Uzbekistan embarked on an ambitious reform path in 2017, starting to liberalize its economy after years of state control. Incomes are still relatively low compared to other emerging economies. Uzbekistan entered the COVID-19 crisis with relatively strong macro-economic fundamentals.
Series:
Country Report No. 2021/085
Frequency:
regular
English
Publication Date:
April 26, 2021
ISBN/ISSN:
9781513572918/1934-7685
Stock No:
1UZBEA2021001
Pages:
84