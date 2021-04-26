Epic Bordeaux, Fine Gemstone Jewelry and Hungarian Artists Highlighted at Michaan’s Auctions in May
Two exciting auction events are on Michaan’s calendar for May: a special Wine and Spirits Auction on Friday, May 14, followed by the monthly Gallery Auction on May 15.
From the private cellars of avid collectors, fine wines from France and California are offered on May 14. Highlighted are fine Bordeaux, first and second growth, from a Sacramento collection. The auction also features very special spirits such as the bottle of Macallan single malt Scotch, Gran Reserva 1980,
estimated to bring $7,000-$10,000 at auction.
A complete list of lots offered in the May 14 special auction will be available in the Michaan’s app. Inquiries may be addressed to Michaan’s Specialist, Jill Fenichell (jill@michaans.com).
Selected highlights include:
-- 1953 Grand Vin de Chateau Latour, one of the great French Bordeaux. Grand Vin de Chateau Latour
Premier Grand Cru Classé Pauillac-Medoc Bordeaux. Societe civile du vignoble de Château Latour
Propriete a Pauillac-Gironde. Importer label for Granvins, San Francisco. Estimated at $1,800-$2,500.
-- One Magnum Bottle Chateau Lafite-Rothschild 1966. $900-$1,200.
-- California wines: a Jeroboam 1973 Beaulieu Cabernet in wood box; a 1985 Lyeth magnum in wood
box; a stepped vertical run of Opus One, 1994-1999. All of these are from private cellars/collections. We are offering a great number of fine Bordeaux first and
second growth from a Sacramento collection.
Following the Wine & Spirits Auction is the monthly Gallery Auction, at 10 am PDT, May 15. Fine jewelry is featured. “May opens an especially strong jewelry cycle in our 2021 auction calendar,” notes Michaan’s Jewelry Specialist and GIA Gemologist, Elise Coronado. “Every kind of fine jewelry buyer will want to keep an eye on our auctions in the coming months.” Bidders may view the lots offered on Michaan’s app and website, and more details can be obtained by emailing Coronado (elise@michaans.com).
Michaan’s May 15 Gallery Auction offers “just about every gemstone you can think of,” says Coronado.
Fine gold jewelry, timepieces and Native American jewelry can also be found among the hundreds of fine jewelry lots in May. The panda brooch, of diamonds, enamel and 18k gold ($400-$600), is just one of many fun animal-themed jewelry pieces such as birds, fox, snail, giraffe, dog and more. The dramatic Indian panther bracelet ($800-$1,200) is aglow with diamonds and pink sapphires.
Statement jewelry is often among the fabulous finds at Michaan’s Auctions, with the May sale offering many one-of-a-kind pieces at a wide range of prices. The sculptural diamond necklace ($700-$900) is formed from a ribbon of diamond baguettes set in 14k yellow gold, a stunner equally suited to modern or
traditional tastes. Large gemstone rings include the South Sea cultured pearl, riding a wave of diamonds and 18k gold ($800-$1,200), and the cool blue oval-cut opal encircled by diamonds ($500-$700).
The drama extends to earrings and bracelets in the May 15 auction. Rubies and diamonds in 18k gold form chic flower earrings. The pair of earrings suspending oval tanzanites, set in 18k gold, is loaded with glittering diamonds. Two colors of tourmaline are fashioned into retro dangle earrings, their 18k yellow gold setting lit by diamond accents. Fabulous link bracelets include a modern look in sterling and 18k yellow gold by Tiffany & Co. ($300-$500) and a weighty 18k yellow gold bracelet with marvelous textured links ($2,000-$3,000). Sapphires of many hues, completed by diamonds, form the 14k white gold bracelet estimated at $600-$800.
Native American jewelry offered in May includes the suite of multi-stone inlay featuring a pueblo village design ($500-$700). Collectors of gold-n-quartz will find a large jewelry suite comprising a pendant, bracelet, earrings and two rings ($1,000-$1,500). Bids can be placed in advance of the live auction using
the Michaan’s app.
Works by Hungarian artists of the 20th century are also featured in May. “Piheno,” by the modernist figural painter Istvan Macsai (1922-2005), is estimated at $1,000-$2,000. The portrait artist Pal Fried (Hungarian-American, 1893-1976), achieved success and renown for his dreamy paintings of glamorous
women. Fried’s pastel, “Red-Headed Beauty,” is estimated at $800-$1,200. A very special opportunity awaits collectors: the circa 1925 pen and ink illustration, “The Gentle Moon,” by Willy Pogany (Hungarian-American, 1882-1955). Estimated at $2,000-$4,000, the illustration is from a copy of The Kasidah, a long-form English language poem written under a pseudonym in 1880 by the British Arabist, Sir Richard Francis Burton. A cache of contemporary West Coast fine art prints from longtime San Francisco art dealer, Mel Elins, will attract a great deal of interest in the May 15 auction. Prints by Gregory Kondos, Robert Natkin, and Gary Bukovnik will be sold. Original works by Dennis Evans and Matt Glavin, also from the Erickson Elins gallery in San Francisco, are in this auction as well. A midcentury modern cathedral painting by Rene Portocarrero is a top fine art highlight of Michaan’s May Gallery Auction. Born in Havana in 1912, Portocarrero became one of Cuba’s leading modernist painters. Major exhibits of Portocarrero’s work took place around the world from the 1940s to the 1980s, and his exuberantly colorful paintings are held in museum collections, worldwide. The painting offered by Michaan’s features a central theme of his work, in his singular style. Rene Portocarrero’s “Catedral,” oil on
canvas, is estimated at $6,000-$9,000 in Michaan’s May 15 auction.
Another May fine art highlight is a piece by sculptor Albin Polasek (American/Czech,1879 - 1965). The 1914 bronze, "The Inspiration of Music," is estimated at $1,500-$2,500. Polasek was an internationally acclaimed sculptor whose home and gardens now form the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture
Gardens in Winter Park, Florida. Some of the most intriguing auction lots at Michaan’s in May are in the furniture and decorations category. American furniture includes the impressive apothecary display cabinet and bookshelf, boasting no fewer than 45 drawers and 12 wood shelves. Estimated at $4,000-$7,000, this oak and chestnut piece is a rare and wonderful find. The Atmos Marina mantel clock by Jaeger- leCoultre ($800-&1,200) will delight collectors. Fine silver includes the Austro-Hungarian samovar of .800 silver ($2,500-$3,000).
Tribal artifacts include the Ifugao head hunter’s trophy, circa 1910. As always there is a good range of fine handmade carpets, many sizes and colors, including room-sized Persian rugs. Following Michaan’s outstanding April 17 sale of Asian art from a private Piedmont, CA collection, Specialist Annie Zeng offers exemplary pieces in the May Gallery Auction. Copper- red glazed porcelains are always highly sought, and this sale includes an inscribed copper-red teacup with Quianlong mark, estimated at $1,500-$2,500. Chinese porcelains also include the famille rose dragon bowl with Ming Chen Hua mark, $2,000-$3,000. The Ming Dynasty Chen Hua period is famed for innovations in fine porcelain.
Among the scroll paintings offered in May is the calligraphy couplet attributed to C.C. Wang (1907-2003). Wang was a noted scholar, collector and dealer of Chinese art as well as an esteemed artist in his own right. Offered in May from the estate of Richard I. Stone, a passionate Bay Area collector, is the Shang Dynasty bronze vessel with handles ($2,000-$3,000). The Shang Dynasty period (1600-1046 B.C.E.) forms part of the “Bronze Age of China.” Learn more about the May auctions at www.michaans.com.
