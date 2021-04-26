COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics April 26-May 1, 2021
Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.
All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to obtain a vaccine. Individuals may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.
Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.
Monday, April 26, 2021
Gilmer County
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.
Monongalia County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Putnam County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.
Wirt County
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143.
Tuesday, April 27, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Gilmer County
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.
Ohio County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Putnam County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.
Wednesday, April 28, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541.
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.
Clay County
9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV 25403.
Gilmer County
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.
Hampshire County
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704.
Harrison County
8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301.
Lincoln County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.
Logan County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639.
Mercer County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.
Monongalia County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.
Ohio County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Putnam County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.
Roane County
9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276.
Taylor County
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Citizens Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354.
Wood County
9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101.
Thursday, April 29, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25130.
Braxton County
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.
Cabell County
3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church, 1757 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541.
8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.
Fayette County
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901.
Gilmer County
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.
Grant County
8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.
Greenbrier County
8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., WV Building at the WV State Fair, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
Hardy County
1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hardy County Health Department, 411 Spring Avenue, Suite 101, Moorefield, WV 26838.
Jackson County
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262.
Lincoln County
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.
Marshall County
9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041.
Mercer County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.
Mingo County
10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, US 52, Kermit, WV 25674.
Monongalia County
11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.
Monroe County
8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981.
Ohio County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Pendleton County
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pendleton Community Building, 299 Confederate Drive, Franklin, WV 26807.
Pleasants County
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pleasants County Library, 101 Lafayette Street, Saint Mary’s, WV 26170.
Pocahontas County
1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954.
Putnam County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.
Randolph County
8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241.
Summers County
9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.
Webster County
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, 5734 Webster Road, Cowen, WV 26206.
Wetzel & Tyler Counties
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155.
Wood County
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104.
Wyoming County
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874.
Friday, April 30, 2021
Brooke County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Wellsburg Fire Hall, 89 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070.
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.
Calhoun County
9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Calhoun Middle/High School - Front Loop, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151.
Doddridge County
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Doddridge County High School Technical Center, 65 Doddridge County School Road, West Union, WV 26456.
Gilmer County
9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.
Hancock County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Cleveland Cliffs Weirton Half Moon ICD Training Center, 3006 Birch Drive, Weirton, WV 26062.
Hardy County
8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 State Route 55, Moorefield, WV 26836.
Lewis County
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452.
Marion County
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., National Guard Armory, 201 Artillery Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554.
McDowell County
10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Welch Armory, 600 Stewart Street, Welch, WV 24801.
Mercer County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.
Nicholas County
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 422 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26651.
Ohio County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.
Preston County
9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537.
Putnam County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.
Raleigh County
11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801.
9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.
Summers County
9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.
Upshur County
10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201.
Wood County
10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. – 4 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wincore Windows, 250 Staunton Turnpike, Parkersburg, WV 26104.
Saturday, May 1, 2021
Cabell County
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.
Greenbrier County
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Clingman Center, 400 Lee Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901.
Hampshire County
9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704.
Hancock County
9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., The Harv at Mountaineer Casino, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047.
Monongalia County
8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.
Morgan County
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Warm Springs Intermediate School, 575 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.
Putnam County
9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.
