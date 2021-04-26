Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 712 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,111 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics April 26-May 1, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

 

All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to obtain a vaccine. Individuals may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov.

 

Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.  

 

Monday, April 26, 2021

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

 

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

 

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

 

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

 

Wirt County

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

 

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

 

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

 

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

 

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

 

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541.

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

 

Clay County

9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV 25403.  

 

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

 

Hampshire County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704.

 

Harrison County

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

 

Lincoln County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.

 

Logan County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639.

 

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

 

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

 

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

 

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

 

Roane County  

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276.

 

Taylor County

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Citizens Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354.

 

Wood County

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

 

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Boone County

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25130.

 

Braxton County

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.

 

Cabell County

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church, 1757 10th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541.

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

 

Fayette County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901.

 

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

 

Grant County

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.

 

Greenbrier County

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., WV Building at the WV State Fair, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

 

Hardy County

1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hardy County Health Department, 411 Spring Avenue, Suite 101, Moorefield, WV 26838.

 

Jackson County

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262.

 

Lincoln County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.

 

Marshall County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041.

 

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

 

Mingo County

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, US 52, Kermit, WV 25674.  

 

Monongalia County

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

 

Monroe County

8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981.

 

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

 

Pendleton County

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pendleton Community Building, 299 Confederate Drive, Franklin, WV 26807.

 

Pleasants County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pleasants County Library, 101 Lafayette Street, Saint Mary’s, WV 26170.

 

Pocahontas County

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954.

 

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

 

Randolph County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241.

 

Summers County

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.

 

Webster County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, 5734 Webster Road, Cowen, WV 26206.

 

Wetzel & Tyler Counties

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155.  

 

Wood County

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104.  

 

Wyoming County

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874.

 

Friday, April 30, 2021

Brooke County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Wellsburg Fire Hall, 89 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070.

 

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

 

Calhoun County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Calhoun Middle/High School - Front Loop, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151.

 

Doddridge County

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Doddridge County High School Technical Center, 65 Doddridge County School Road, West Union, WV 26456.  

 

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

 

Hancock County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Cleveland Cliffs Weirton Half Moon ICD Training Center, 3006 Birch Drive, Weirton, WV 26062.

 

Hardy County

8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 State Route 55, Moorefield, WV 26836.

 

Lewis County

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452.

 

Marion County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., National Guard Armory, 201 Artillery Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554.

 

McDowell County

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Welch Armory, 600 Stewart Street, Welch, WV 24801.

 

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

 

Nicholas County

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 422 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26651.

 

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

 

Preston County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537.  

 

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

 

Raleigh County

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801.

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.  

 

Summers County

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.

 

Upshur County

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201.

 

Wood County

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. – 4 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wincore Windows, 250 Staunton Turnpike, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

 

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

 

Greenbrier County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Clingman Center, 400 Lee Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

 

Hampshire County

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704.

 

Hancock County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., The Harv at Mountaineer Casino, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV  26047.

 

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

 

Morgan County

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Warm Springs Intermediate School, 575 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.

 

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

 

All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov. For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

You just read:

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics April 26-May 1, 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.