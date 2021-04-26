COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics April 26-May 1, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to obtain a vaccine. Individuals may pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine through the Vaccine Registration System at www.vaccinate.wv.gov .

Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.

Monday, April 26, 2021

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

Wirt County

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. , Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 .

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

Clay County

9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Clay County High School, 1 Panther Drive, Clay, WV 25403.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Hampshire County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704 .

Harrison County

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Nathan Goff Armory, 5 Armory Road, Clarksburg, WV 26301.

Lincoln County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.

Logan County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639.

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

Roane County

9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., City of Spencer Armory, 207 E. Main Street, Spencer, WV 25276.

Taylor County

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Taylor County Senior Citizens Center, 52 Trap Springs Road, Grafton, WV 26354.

Wood County

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Thursday, April 29, 2021

Boone County

10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25130.

Braxton County

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.

Cabell County

3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Antioch Baptist Church, 1757 10 th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701.

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. , Valley Health Harbour Way, 1 Harbour Way, Milton, WV 25541 .

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

Fayette County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Grant County

8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.

Greenbrier County

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., WV Building at the WV State Fair, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Hardy County

1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hardy County Health Department, 411 Spring Avenue, Suite 101, Moorefield, WV 26838.

Jackson County

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262.

Lincoln County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.

Marshall County

9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Chevron Building at Marshall County Fairgrounds, 714 Myrtle Avenue, Moundsville, WV 26041.

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

Mingo County

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Kermit Volunteer Fire Department, US 52, Kermit, WV 25674.

Monongalia County

11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Monroe County

8:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Pendleton County

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pendleton Community Building, 299 Confederate Drive, Franklin, WV 26807.

Pleasants County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pleasants County Library, 101 Lafayette Street, Saint Mary’s, WV 26170.

Pocahontas County

1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9 th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

Randolph County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Phil Gainer Community Center, 142 Robert E. Lee Avenue, Elkins, WV 26241.

Summers County

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.

Webster County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Emmanuel Assembly of God Church, 5734 Webster Road, Cowen, WV 26206.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155.

Wood County

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Wyoming County

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Christian Fellowship Worship Center, 1877 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV 24874.

Friday, April 30, 2021

Brooke County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Wellsburg Fire Hall, 89 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

Calhoun County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Calhoun Middle/High School - Front Loop, 50 Underwood Circle, Mt. Zion, WV 26151.

Doddridge County

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Doddridge County High School Technical Center, 65 Doddridge County School Road, West Union, WV 26456.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Hancock County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Cleveland Cliffs Weirton Half Moon ICD Training Center, 3006 Birch Drive, Weirton, WV 26062.

Hardy County

8:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 State Route 55, Moorefield, WV 26836.

Lewis County

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452.

Marion County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., National Guard Armory, 201 Artillery Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554.

McDowell County

10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Welch Armory, 600 Stewart Street, Welch, WV 24801.

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

Nicholas County

8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Summersville Baptist Church Family Life Center, 422 Main Street, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Preston County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Craig Civic Center, 311 Tunnelton Street, Kingwood, WV 26537.

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.

Raleigh County

11:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Heart of God Ministries, 1703 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV 25801.

9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., Beckley Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive, Beckley, WV 25801.

Summers County

9:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.

Upshur County

10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m., The Event Center, 929 Brushy Fork Road, Buckhannon, WV 26201.

Wood County

10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. – 4 p.m., 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Wincore Windows, 250 Staunton Turnpike, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Saturday, May 1, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Greenbrier County

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Clingman Center, 400 Lee Street, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Hampshire County

9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., Hope Christian Church, 15338 Northwestern Turnpike, Augusta, WV 26704 .

Hancock County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., The Harv at Mountaineer Casino, 1420 Mountaineer Circle, New Cumberland, WV 26047.

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Former Sears Store at Morgantown Mall, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Morgan County

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Warm Springs Intermediate School, 575 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV 25411.

Putnam County

9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV 25526.