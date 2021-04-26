Emerging Networks, the Nation's Largest Multicultural TV Platform, Celebrates its Eighth Anniversary
Emerging Networks, the nation's largest multicultural TV platform, celebrates its eighth anniversary of delivering the most affluent multicultural consumers.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nation's largest multicultural television platform, Emerging Networks, has just reached a great milestone: eight years serving the nation's finest brands, delivering the nation's most affluent multicultural consumers. Notably, the network has also just completed its twelfth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth - despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We have experienced success that we never could have dreamed of eight years ago, and we could not have done it without the support of our clients, agencies and networks! Over 400 national advertisers and over 115 TV networks!” said Emerging Networks President, Tom Marsillo.
The company, established in 2013, has an astonishing pattern of growth and success over its eight years, and has even continued to grow throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic. Their track record is indisputable:
Between 2013 and 2021, Emerging networks grew:
Television networks, from 1 to 120
Agencies, from 4 to 115
National Brands, from 2 to 425
Millions of TV Households from 1 to 75
Multicultural Segments, from 1 to 16
“More and more advertisers are beginning to see the undeniable value that our audiences have to offer,” said Marsillo. “They are the fastest-growing and most affluent multicultural audiences in the country. The fact that English is their preferred language makes them even more attractive to marketers because that eliminates the need for investments in new creative!”
Phil Estevez, Executive Vice President/Managing Partner explained: “U.S. Multicultural Marketers must come to the realization that there is a massive business opportunity outside of the Hispanic consumer market. Qualitatively speaking there are several other, far more affluent consumer segments available. Emerging Networks gives advertisers the ability to reach these ultra-valuable consumers who are not being reached through mainstream media.”
Emerging Networks’ vast portfolio of television networks collectively broadcast thousands of hours of programming content that exclusively reach the most elite multicultural consumers in the U.S. Emerging Networks’ twelve straight quarters of double-digit revenue growth has shown conclusively that their strategy is “pandemic-proof.”
