Vermont Outdoors Adds Features to Fish & Wildlife Department Mobile App

Last fall the Fish and Wildlife Department developed a new mobile application to help people recreate outdoors in a safe and socially distanced manner. The app, Vermont Outdoors, connects the public with department lands, fish and wildlife regulations as well as up-to-date COVID guidance.

Recent additions to the app include a variety of maps that allow you to obtain locations and driving directions to Fish and Wildlife Department points of interest, including boat ramps and fishing locations, big game reporting stations, fish stocking locations, and shooting ranges. App users can now submit reports to the Department as well. These include nuisance black bears reports, master angler submissions and suspected fish and wildlife violations with Operation Game Thief.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, participation in outdoor recreational activities has exploded. With the Fish and Wildlife’s 100 wildlife management areas (WMA) and nearly 200 fishing access areas, this app will help new and existing recreationalists find opportunities to hunt, fish, trap, boat, or view wildlife on public lands and waters. They will have easy access to fish and wildlife laws, department news and current events, and a variety of fish and wildlife observations.

This project was paid for with COVID stimulus funds (CARES Act) to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities. Other CARES funded projects included improvements to boat ramps and other water access points, WMA roads, parking areas, and informational signage.

The app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android phones.

For more information, please call F&W Lands and Facilities Administrator Mike Wichrowski at 802-917-1347.

For Immediate Release: April 26, 2021

Media Contact: Mike Wichrowski 802-917-1347