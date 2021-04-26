Bayou City Lab Offers One-Stop Startup Hub to Women and BIPOC Entrepreneurs in Underserved Communities

One of Houston's leading startups is helping business owners who need it most

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to national media reports, BIPOC-owned (black, indigenous, people of color) small businesses and women-owned businesses have been among the hardest hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s why representatives with Bayou City Labs (BCL) are proud to announce that it offers a one-stop startup hub to women and BIPOC entrepreneurs in underserved communities.

"Our team has a passion for supporting women and BIPOC entrepreneurs in underserved communities," said Leslie Wilson, partner and spokesperson for BCL, a company that's now featured as one of Houston's 40 startups to watch in 2020. “We will work side-by-side with you to get your business off the ground.”

BCL is a startup studio (https://www.bayoucitylab.com/studio/) founded in 2018. Its mission is to champion the next generation of entrepreneurs by bringing together world-class design and technology talent, big ideas, and investment capital.

BCL’s decision to offer a one-stop startup (https://www.bayoucitylab.com/bclstartup/) hub to women and BIPOC entrepreneurs in underserved communities could prove to have perfect timing.

According to Score (https://www.score.org/blog/state-women-entrepreneurs), referencing the annual State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, commissioned by American Express, women now represent 42 percent of all American businesses—nearly 13 million—employing 9.4 million workers and generating $1.9 trillion in revenue.

The report, which is based on U.S. Census Bureau data, found that over the past five years, the number of women-owned businesses increased 21 percent, while all businesses increased only 9 percent. Moreover, according to the Minority Business Development Agency (https://archive.mbda.gov/news/news-and-announcements/2012/04/minority-owned-businesses-are-exporting.html), BIPOC-owned companies receive half the amount in investments compared to white-owned businesses.

“We provide companies access to mentorship, investors, co-working spaces, and a number of other supports to help startups grow into stable, self-sufficient businesses,” Wilson said, before adding, “Many startups struggle in the beginning due to a lack of resources and investment. Our mission is to assist companies and provide them with the tools needed to establish a sustainable business plan.”

According to Wilson, BCL, which recently celebrated two years of helping black-owned startups grow, offers two services, one for people who want to build a product with BCL Startup Studio and the other for people who already have a prototype or MVP and are looking for a strategic technology partner.

Since the company was founded, BCL has developed technology solutions for MyMedCred; MyPetCredentials, and upcoming solutions such as Scout Menu, a college scouting platform for NFL prospects; Ruckice, a construction management platform, and Ready, a service platform for chiropractors, barbers, and stylists.

For more information, please visit https://bayoucitylab.com/.

