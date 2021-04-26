Crossvale Wins Red Hat North American Partner Award

Crossvale Named Customer Solution Success Partner of the Year, Recognized for Outstanding Channel Contributions for Open Source Software.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossvale, a Red Hat APEX Partner, is proud to announce it has been named Customer Solution Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions. This award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aim to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.

Crossvale was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open source solutions to customers in the in the commercial sector. Specifically, Crossvale was recognized for the outstanding use of the Red Hat platforms in developing uniquely tailored solutions to meet specific customer needs and improve efficiency and productivity.

“This award is a testament to the power of open source solutions as customer needs and industries continue to evolve,” said Conor Brankin, Crossvale CEO. “We are honored to be recognized by Red Hat as Customer Solution Success Partner of the Year and look forward to our continued collaboration.”

Red Hat's North America Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for successfully delivering innovative open source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2020 across several categories that span Red Hat’s open hybrid cloud portfolio and their continued dedication to delivering customer success.

“Crossvale is a valued partner to Red Hat, and we are pleased to honor them with this well-deserved award,” said Ernest Jones, vice president, North America Commercial Partners, Red Hat. “We look forward to our continued relationship with Crossvale and helping them provide the best in open source solutions to their customers.”

