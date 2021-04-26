Eggers Division LLC expands operations in Two Rivers and Neenah

New expansion will create 111 jobs, $16 million capital investment

MADISON, WI. APRIL 26, 2021 – Eggers Division LLC, a manufacturer of doors and countertop surfaces, is expanding its facility in Neenah, along with capacity growth of its Two Rivers facility — a $16 million project expected to create 111 jobs over the next three years.

WEDC is supporting the project by authorizing up to $400,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Eggers will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created.

“The decision by Eggers to invest here in Wisconsin shows the company’s sustained commitment to our state and its workforce,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “I congratulate Eggers on its expansion and look forward to its continued success in Two Rivers and Neenah.”

Eggers Division LLC and its parent entity, VT Industries Inc., are moving some of their business from Texas to Wisconsin, prompting the expansion in Neenah and growth in Two Rivers. The total project costs are estimated at $16 million for an addition, renovations, machinery and equipment.

In Neenah, the company is adding 45,000 square feet to house a new production line, new receiving area and warehouse space. The company is also renovating an older portion of the facility as employee spaces including lunchroom, locker room, restrooms, conference rooms, first aid room and offices for operations. An older part of the facility will be demolished to enhance the entrance for trucks heading to the receiving docks.

This project is step one of a three-year plan to increase output. Future steps include adding employees, equipment and automation to certain areas. In Two Rivers, the company expects to increase sales out of their facility after moving some door production from Texas. The decision was made to move this production to Two Rivers to capitalize on the current state-of-the-art facility in Two Rivers, the workforce in Wisconsin and the close proximity of support systems for this production. The company has plans for a new layout of the facility and increased workforce.

“These tax credits will help grow jobs that are so important to families in our area, today more than ever,” said state Sen. André Jacque. “They will also allow Eggers’ Two Rivers facility to capitalize on the strong workforce we have in this region, which is essential to maintaining the company’s operations here for years to come.”

“I am thrilled to see Eggers expanding their facility in Neenah. Business growth, expansion and investment in our communities will be critical to recovering from the economic downturn caused by COVID-19,” said state Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara. “Family-supporting manufacturing jobs are all the more important.”

“Far too often, the Midwest has lost jobs to the Sunbelt,” said state Rep. Shae Sortwell. “It is great to see companies recognizing the work ethic of Wisconsin workers and expanding here.”

In addition to the 111 jobs expected to be created by Eggers Division, an economic modeling study estimates the project could indirectly generate 88 additional jobs in the region. Those 199 total new jobs are expected to generate $340,950 in state income tax revenue annually.

Eggers Division LLC was previously known as Eggers Industries and was established in Two Rivers in 1884. At that time, the company produced veneered egg baskets and then migrated to other veneered products such as theater seating, train seating, airplane propellers, architectural products, doors, etc. In October 2018, Eggers Industries was acquired by VT Industries, which is headquartered in Holstein, Iowa.