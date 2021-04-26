Amicus Brief in Boardman v. Inslee

This Court held in Janus v. AFSCME, Council 31 that public employees have a First Amendment right not to be compelled to subsidize union speech and must clearly waive that right before unions can collect dues from them. Washington’s Initiative 1501 gives existing public-sector unions exclusive access to the contact information of quasi-public employees (inhome-care providers), effectively denying it to parties who want to communicate other viewpoints on unions. Is this viewpoint discrimination bearing on Janus waiver consistent with the First Amendment?