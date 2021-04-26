Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 640 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,037 in the last 365 days.

Airat Ishmurzin put in charge of Gazprom Pererabotka

Airat Ishmurzin has been elected Director General of Gazprom Pererabotka.

Airat Ishmurzin was born in 1972. He graduated from Kazan State Technological University, majoring in Chemical Technology of Natural Fuels and Carbon Materials. He has a PhD degree in Engineering.

He has been employed with Gazprom for 26 years.

Between 1995 and 2008, he rose through the ranks from Process Unit Operator to Chief Technologist of the Surgut Condensate Stabilization Plant of Surgutgazprom (later the Surgut Condensate Stabilization Plant of Gazprom Pererabotka).

2008–2012: Deputy Director for Production; Chief Engineer of the Surgut Condensate Stabilization Plant, Gazprom Pererabotka.

2012–2014: Head of the Gas, Gas Condensate and Oil Processing Directorate at the Gas and Liquid Hydrocarbons Marketing and Processing Department, Gazprom.

2014–2021: Chief Engineer – First Deputy Director General, Gazprom Pererabotka.

Starting from November 2020, Airat Ishmurzin was performing the functions of Director General of Gazprom Pererabotka.

Information Directorate, Gazprom

Media 

+7 812 609-34-21  +7 812 609-34-32 +7 812 613-29-27

pr@gazprom.ru

Investment Community

+7 812 609-41-29

ir@gazprom.ru

Gazprom on social media

 

You just read:

Airat Ishmurzin put in charge of Gazprom Pererabotka

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.