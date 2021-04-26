Airat Ishmurzin put in charge of Gazprom Pererabotka

April 26, 2021, 16:25

Airat Ishmurzin has been elected Director General of Gazprom Pererabotka.

Airat Ishmurzin was born in 1972. He graduated from Kazan State Technological University, majoring in Chemical Technology of Natural Fuels and Carbon Materials. He has a PhD degree in Engineering.

He has been employed with Gazprom for 26 years.

Between 1995 and 2008, he rose through the ranks from Process Unit Operator to Chief Technologist of the Surgut Condensate Stabilization Plant of Surgutgazprom (later the Surgut Condensate Stabilization Plant of Gazprom Pererabotka).

2008–2012: Deputy Director for Production; Chief Engineer of the Surgut Condensate Stabilization Plant, Gazprom Pererabotka.

2012–2014: Head of the Gas, Gas Condensate and Oil Processing Directorate at the Gas and Liquid Hydrocarbons Marketing and Processing Department, Gazprom.

2014–2021: Chief Engineer – First Deputy Director General, Gazprom Pererabotka.

Starting from November 2020, Airat Ishmurzin was performing the functions of Director General of Gazprom Pererabotka.