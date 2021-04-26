An Open Letter to Users of Cyclotrons (up to 20 MeV), PETNET, Nuclear Pharmacy & PET/CT for Their Radioisotope Needs
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Best ABT, a company of TeamBest Global (TBG) Group, is planning to introduce a new cyclotron — the Best Sub-Compact Model 200 — which can fulfill a hospital’s needs for PET imaging and other similar small cyclotrons. The new cyclotron will have a push-button control and one or more chemistry boxes that can be placed near the PET/CT, eliminating the need to transport radioisotopes from the cyclotron operation to PET/CT locations. The Best Model 200 is self-shielded, with an internal ion source. This is the only such cyclotron in the world. In addition, it can provide the dose in a syringe within 30 minutes with just a touch of a button, while the patient is being set up for PET/CT.
There are about 30 similar cyclotrons that have been sold and more than 25 installed and are operational now globally. TBG Companies have designed and are currently manufacturing a range of cyclotrons from 1 MeV to 600 MeV for Alpha, Deuteron and Proton Beams (very High Current). Additionally, a 400 MeV Ion Rapid Cycling Medical Synchrotron, iRCMS, has been created in collaboration with Brookhaven National Laboratory in Upton, New York, USA.
A few years ago, Siemens exited their manufacturing, distribution and sales of cyclotrons — a business they acquired from CTI in Knoxville, TN, USA, several years before that. However, they kept the PETNET business. The Siemens cyclotron was originally designed by former CTI in the 1990s, making the technology now multi-decades-old. There may be approximately 250 of these cyclotrons, along with several hundred of other manufacturer’s Low Energy/Low Current Cyclotrons in existence, with some of them no longer in use. Today, many of the small cyclotrons in the field globally were designed and manufactured with an internal ion source, using more than a half-century-old design. They are not as useful as the new modern cyclotrons, designed and manufactured by TBG Companies over the last decade, with external ion sources for cyclotrons 6 MeV and up, that can operate at 1000 micro amp or higher current for proton beams.
If any medical facilities have PET/CT and are buying radioisotopes from outside vendors, such as PETNET, Nuclear Pharmacy or other cyclotron operators, TBG will be happy to work with such facilities and their teams to establish the Best ABT Sub-Compact Cyclotron Model 200, with one or more chemistry boxes as needed, and can be placed by the PET/CT.
TBG Companies are planning to manufacture a range of diagnostic radiology technologies such as CT, MRI, PET/CT, PET/MRI, X-Ray machines, Ultrasounds, etc. to provide the Best Total Solutions™ for diagnostic radiology and nuclear medicine needs.
The goal of TBG is to make these new technologies possible, affordable and accessible to everyone globally.
For more information about TBG's range of Cyclotrons, please download the PDF of our upcoming advertisement in CERN Courier at:
http://www.bestcyclotron.com/news/CERN_Courier_BCS_BestABT_BPT_MayJune2021.pdf
For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.
For more information about TeamBest Global Companies, Best ABT Molecular Imaging, Best Cyclotron Systems and Best Cure Foundation, please visit:
www.teambest.com
www.bestabt.com
www.bestcyclotron.com
www.bestcure.md
Krishnan Suthanthiran • President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies • Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-2378
email us here