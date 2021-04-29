Daily Fintech Announces 3 Licensees Serving the Educational Market
Content is being delivered to Newsbank, Cengage, EBSCO using our NewsML export software.
Daily Fintech publishes original research that students need now and when they graduate.”MURI BEI BERN, BERN, SWITZERLAND, April 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daily Fintech recently signed contracts with three leading licensees which serve the educational market. These new relationships provide libraries, professors, students and other researchers access to the latest information and insights on the world of financial technology (Fintech).
Investors know that the researchers served by these educational licensees are where a lot of innovation comes from. Many are students who later become the leaders in the global Fintech market that Daily Fintech has been serving since 2014. Bernard Lunn, CEO of Daily Fintech, said “we are proud to announce these relationships, secured for us by the people at Triumvirate Content Consultants (TCC) who are helping us monetize our content assets through new distribution channels and new markets.
"TCC were introduced to Daily Fintech by Paul Conley, our Content Advisor, who has been working with Daily Fintech since 2018. Bernard Lunn, CEO of Daily Fintech, commented that “we rely a lot on world class advisers such as Paul Conley and TCC, to help us navigate this fast-changing market”.
Daily Fintech is delivering content using the NewsML format. This is the enterprise friendly XML alternative to RSS.
Daily Fintech invested in building NewsML export software which it is now licensing to other publishers.
Paul Gerbino, President, Triumvirate Content Consultants, commented “Daily Fintech publishes original and insightful research that students need now and when they graduate. It is great that they now get access through their libraries via these 3 well respected licensees: NewsBank, Cengage, and EBSCO.”
