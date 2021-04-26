Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News and Events: Veterans History Project Spotlights Military Mothers

Veterans History Project: image of military moms with their children

Mothers have volunteered to serve in the military since the Revolutionary War, where they held traditional roles as nurses, seamstresses or cooks and, since 2015, in designated frontline combat roles.

On Thursday, May 6 at 12 p.m. EST, the Library of Congress Veterans History Project (VHP) invites the public to a virtual panel titled “Motherhood and the Military” through the VHP Facebook page. The panelists and moderator will be available to answer questions and address remarks in the comments section.   

Click here for more information.

