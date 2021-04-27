HinderRUST Preserves and Protects Metals
Fluoramics is making it easier than ever to protect metals from rusting and corrosion for a long period of time.
We really like that we don’t have to use very much HinderRUST to get a good protective coating. And you can’t just wipe this product off, so the protection lasts much longer than other products.”WINONA, MN, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When projects are delayed or cancelled mid-stream or after materials are purchased, concerns about rusting metals become a reality. HinderRUST, by Fluoramics, offers project managers and fabricators a variety of solutions for maintaining the integrity of metals.
— Andy Andrews, Owner of Leilani Creations
Whether the metal is stored flat sheets, rebar, girts, purlins, or fasteners, HinderRUST provides a long-lasting boundary film between metal and moisture. HinderRUST is easily applied by sprayers, aerosols, rollers or brushes and can be applied at any stage of construction.
Fluoramics offers three versions of HinderRUST:
•R2.0, which is a short-term, removable version that is ideal for metal parts that are manufactured and waiting to go into service, or that will need to be painted;
•S4.0 is the standard version for use on metals under cover and is perfect for equipment maintenance, electronics protection and pre-assembly protection. S4.0 is also weld-through approved; and
•HV100, a heavy-duty version for extreme weather conditions. It will thicken over time and provide a thin wax-like barrier of added protection.
As an added benefit, HinderRUST lubricates while it protects against corrosion. That means nuts/bolts, anchor bolts and other hardware remain workable while waiting to be installed.
Fluoramics, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of sealants, greases, lubricants and rust inhibitors, all of which are engineered PTFE solutions. Founded in 1967, the company is based in Winona, Minnesota, and proudly manufactures all of its products in the United States. To learn more about Fluoramics’ products, please visit the company's website at www.fluoramics.com.
