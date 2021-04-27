Meet the company making waves in disabled dating: Single Disabled
Single Disabled are discussing controversial topics surrounding disabled dating and representation across the media; and it's about time!LONDON, ENGLAND, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 15% of the entire population have a disability; around one billion people. Although disabilities across the globe are so common, there has been controversy around the portrayal of differently abled people in the media. A huge factor is coverage in the dating industry; where often disabled people are not portrayed wholly, if at all. Single Disabled is making waves here, by addressing a huge array of topics in disabled dating and opening up the conversation to all.
Single Disabled are an interabled dating website and community, who recently launched a blog and YouTube channel to discuss many of the topics prevalent in this industry. Their consistent coverage of tricky topics has positioned them as thought leaders. They endeavour to share information, stories, and advice consumable for those of all abilities. They discuss subjects such as: ways to approach telling people about disabilities for the first time, body image, intimacy, date ideas, and everything in between.
They have also thoroughly discussed the need for niche dating sites’ existence; including video content hosted by author and blogger Jenna Farmer. Within this field, a significant question is whether disabled and niche dating sites should exist. Single Disabled have distributed some thought provoking views to discuss this. They encourage consumers to use a variety of dating sites to find what is right for them, sharing stories about issues people with disabilities find with mainstream sites - and how to mitigate them. They encourage confidence and website use for empowerment and fulfilment.
Single Disabled promote their brand and positivity through a mixture channels presented by people of different abilities, backgrounds and walks of life, to share positivity and equality for disabled dating. They invite users and interested individuals to converse the topic on their YouTube channel in order to represent all views. They are also running a giveaway with a quarantine-ready date night bundle, so people can continue to celebrate and host a date night as we move to a new normality.
Whilst there is not a one-size-fits-all approach to topics within this industry, companies making a bid to be a part of the conversation that so many avoid is vital to achieve full representation. Single Disabled contributes to the representation of individuals from all backgrounds, and endeavours to continue pushing this important movement.
Emma Sivess
Single Disabled
emma@getblogged.net
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn