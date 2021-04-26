Celebrity Jewelry Designer, Ashley Gold, Sparkles and Shines on Good Morning America's 40 Boxes

Ashley Gold on 40boxes.com

Ashley Gold CZ Star Silver and Gold 40boxes.com

My mom is such a beautiful inspiration of love and style. It is time to celebrate our mothers, grandmothers, and friends this Mother’s Day with some love and sparkle. All on 40boxes.com”
— Ashley Gold

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, MI, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When you hear Deals & Steals you know right away it is going to be great products for amazing pricing, because Tory Johnson scouts the country for “Good Morning America" viewers to find the best businesses for exclusive savings on great lifestyle products.

One month ago, she launched her new endeavor 40Boxes.com born out of the pandemic and helping give voice to businesses across the country. Celebrity Jewelry Designer Ashley Gold of AshleyGold.com has been a lucky pick by Tory Johnson. Ashley Gold designs launch Monday, April 26th, just in time to purchase wonderful gifts for Mother’s Day. Follow Ashley Gold on 40boxes.com for the next two weeks while supplies last. “I am so excited to share special pieces for Mother’s Day with the 40boxes audience,” says Gold. “My mom is such a beautiful inspiration of love and style to me. It is time to celebrate our mothers, grandmothers, and friends this Mother’s Day with some love and sparkle. All on 40boxes.com.”

Ashley Gold is an American reality star, producer, and a businesswoman. She is most famed for her appearance on True TV’s reality show ”Hardcore Pawn. ” Hardcore Pawn, an American reality TV series that followed the daily activities of a jewelry shop and loan pawn shop broker, owned by her brother, Seth, and father Les Gold.

After 170 episodes were aired, this was a big hit. Now it is watched and loved by many across the globe. Ashley later left the show citing that it was taking up too much of her life, limiting her time with her family. Not one to sit still, as Ashley had begun working as a little girl with her family, she created her new brand of a jewelry designer from home in 2015 as pawnchickshopping.com.

Ashley’s background as a jewelry buyer in the pawn business gave her a real eye for choosing stylish pieces at amazing value, and she prides herself on rapidly changing her jewelry lines for the seasons. With all of that in mind she knew she needed a brand change and became Ashleygold.com.

Ashley studied at Gemological Institute where she graduated with a degree in Diamonds. She has been a leader in the world of the most on trend and stylish jewelry, the winner of Detroit Garment Group’s Verge Pitch competition and an entrepreneur who loves accessorizing celebrities. Did you catch the sparkle recently on the sidelines of Tracy Wolfson of CBS Sports during the Super Bowl? Wolfson loves to pair her clothing with Gold’s jewelry.

AshleyGold.com is the place where women can find the latest jewelry and accessory trends by Ashley and frequent video messages on the latest trends and best ways to wear the jewelry with the season clothing trends. A frequent source for comment, Ashley Gold has been featured on CNN, Fox News, HLN, Fox Business Network, Good Morning America, The Today Show and in Variety, People Magazine, and USA Today. For more information, visit AshleyGold.com. and for special Mother’s Day gifts be sure to follow Ashley Gold on 40boxes.com.

Sari Cicurel
Sari M Cicurel
+1 248-766-0945
sari.cicurel@gmail.com

You just read:

Celebrity Jewelry Designer, Ashley Gold, Sparkles and Shines on Good Morning America's 40 Boxes

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Movie Industry, Retail ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sari Cicurel
Sari M Cicurel
+1 248-766-0945 sari.cicurel@gmail.com
Company/Organization
Sari M Cicurel
4000 Winterset Lane
West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, 48323
United States
+1 248-766-0945
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Sari Cicurel is an in-demand publicist in metropolitan Detroit. She offers the public relations, communications, and marketing services you would expect from a big agency and partners it with the specialized attention of a boutique firm. For all her clients, Sari brings her passion, determination, and expertise so she can gain significant media exposure for her clients in broadcast, print, and online news outlets. All of her services can be identified on her website sarimcicurel.com. Her weekly podcast PR Weekly with Sari Cicurel is heard wherever you get your podcasts. She leverages her 30 years of experience to spearhead projects, social media strategies, event production, community relations campaigns, and marketing. Sari is a storyteller who cultivates a favorable public image for her clients in a variety of industries including healthcare, retail, restaurant, and hospitality, automotive, publishing, as well as in politics, professional services and for numerous non-profit organizations. Her current and past projects include clients such as Empire Kitchen and Cocktails, Red Dunn Kitchen & Cocktails, Trumbull & Porter Hotel, Profile by Sanford, Hill Gallery, Beyond Juice + Eatery, Detroit Axe, The Phluid Project and ASTOURI both based in New York, Curated Cincinnati, Pingree Detroit, Beer City Dog Biscuits, Lynn Hollander Designs, Richard Phillips Art Gallery and many retailers in SE Michigan. Sari is also active with many different non-profit organizations as she believes this work is the ultimate way to assist in telling a story. In addition to being the Executive Director at the Michigan Jewish Sports Foundation, she also works with The Emily Stillman Foundation, Alana Flu Foundation, ELLA Designs, Stand with Trans, Sib4Sib, and Yoga Moves MS.

More From This Author
SeacrestCountry Day School in Florida Alumni Return toShoot Slasher MovieLastof the Grads
Celebrity Jewelry Designer, Ashley Gold, Sparkles and Shines on Good Morning America's 40 Boxes
skinnytees launches on 40 Boxes
View All Stories From This Author