Operator and Passenger Injured in ATV Crash

Grafton – On Saturday, April 24, 2021 at approximately 6:45 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a single ATV crash with minor injuries located in the town of Grafton. A New Hampshire State Trooper and two Conservation Officers responded to the scene. The operator, Brian Derba, 19, of Foxborough, MA, was operating his ATV on a public road when the ATV in front of him stopped at an intersection. In order to avoid a collision, he made an abrupt turn and stop causing the ATV to roll onto its side. He and passenger, Hallie Doodley, 18, of Foxborough, MA, were thrown from the ATV and sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department would like to remind all OHRV riders that it is illegal to operate on public roads that are not posted open to OHRV use. All OHRV riders are reminded to operate within their limits and be cautious of the trail conditions.