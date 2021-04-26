Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Announces Launch Excellence MasterClass 2021
Registration is now open for these immersive, situational-based, two-day training programs in the United States and Europe.”GOLDEN, CO, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce the return of in-person Medical Affairs training, with Launch Excellence MasterClass 2021. Registration is now open for these immersive, situational-based, two-day training programs in the United States and Europe, offering intermediate/advanced level instruction focused on key competencies of Launch Excellence that MAPS deems critical for success. Participants should have some experience in the topic area (i.e., Launch Excellence) – looking to refine their skills and advance to the next level.
Each MasterClass is designed to have a maximum ratio of 8 participants per instructor. MAPS is limiting participation to 40-70 maximum per city and is expecting delegates from approximately 20-25 different companies per city. Each program is carefully designed to maximize best practice sharing and cross-industry networking, and will include access to a post-meeting online workspace for continued collaboration with the learning cohort, at no additional cost.
Cities and Dates:
• New York City: October 4-5
• Zurich: October 11-12
• Madrid: October 18-19
• Philadelphia: October 25-26
• Boston: November 1-2
• Chicago: November 15-16
• Paris: November 22-23
• London: November 29-30
In Medical Affairs and across the Biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries, there is no single definition of “Launch Excellence.” Indeed, all factors involved in attempting to quantify the success of pharmaceutical launches must first address launch readiness—the steps taken toward an optimal launch effort and a necessary precursor to Launch Excellence. Launch Excellence requires optimal alignment of launch strategy and execution to drive efficiency, effectiveness, compliance, consistency and best practices across countries, therapeutic areas, and management – all while allowing flexibility to accommodate market changes. It is critical that a launch strategy be in place, is understood, accepted, and applied throughout the organization to ensure clarity of the steps to be taken.
After participating in the Launch Excellence MasterClass program, participants should be better able to:
• Understand the leadership role Medical Affairs plays in Launch Excellence
• Identify the components of a successful launch from a company and external perspective, including markers of success
• Identify where Medical Affairs can add optimum value through the process
• Determine the expertise Medical Affairs bring at all stages of the process and how they can best interact internally and externally
• Demonstrate collaboration and alignment on shared goals and expectations when working across internal and external stakeholder networks
• Construct and embed tools, systems and processes that support execution
• Prepare teams at all levels of the Medical Affairs community to take responsibility for the appropriate strategic and implementation objectives
About MAPS
MAPS is a globally recognized leader in education, training and best practice sharing – setting the standards for Medical Affairs excellence for over 6,000 members from 230+ companies, including 21 official industry partner companies (and counting). A certificate of completion will be provided at the conclusion of the MasterClass. In addition, an online workspace for the MasterClass cohort will be created immediately following the program for one year to allow continued best practice sharing, Q&A, and co-learning from peers in the cohort.
