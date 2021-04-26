Lessons of Old for the Modern World
How old lessons bring life to the presentCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s world, it can sometimes be hard to adhere to a life of being generous, kind, and understanding. After all, most people would be quick to step on top of others to get what they want in life, especially since that’s what they believe others would do to them if given the chance. But is doing this really the solution to how the world is right now? Or perhaps a better way is to look at the old lessons, ones that espouse kindness and empathy for our fellow man? This is the question Master Raju Ramanathan seeks to answer in his book Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships.
For more than twenty years Master Raju has been sought after by people from all walks of life to be their spiritual adviser and counselor. Top executives from some of the biggest companies in the USA, Europe, Canada, Asia, and more have gained insights from Master Raju, whose unique approach to life can bring together people from different cultures and religions. His main goal is to re-introduce old lessons from different ancient masters to the modern world with the hopes of making everyone better.
The book is the antithesis of the notion of “survival of the fittest” because it instead aims to focus on cultivating kindness, compassion, and empathy, something that the person who coined the term, Charles Darwin, also believed. Master Raju’s text aims to make people delve deeper into their own selves through meditation and mindfulness, which in turn should lead to one’s personal pathway to their inner vastness.
This book is the answer to becoming a “Soul from Mercury” and is a valuable addition to your bookshelf. Get your copy today!
