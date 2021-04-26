Reaching Nirvana
It is through a collective sense of peace and contentment that the world can finally be at peaceCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating a sense of peace and fulfillment is proven challenging in a dog-eat-dog world. It is no wonder that the human population continues to show a rise in the number of emotionally-distressed individuals. Even still, the world hasn't ceased to venerate the powerful, famed, and influential when it has become clear that this kind of blind devotion and the desire for the same is the cause of our discontent. The proponent of The Theory of Evolution, Charles Darwin himself, pointed out that if man persists in living with the "survival of the fittest" ideology, there will be no hope for future evolution. Instead, it is kindness, compassion, and empathy that can stir an inward revolution, which will eventually ripple into the world. And it is in Raju Ramanathan's book, Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships, where we are reintroduced to meditations and mindfulness to help us delve deep into ourselves and rediscover our innate goodness.
Master Raju's life-transforming message befitting all races and religions gained him the title of a scientist of both the inner and outer world. Master Raju has been spreading his teachings of enlightenment for more than two decades now, and his life's mission has brought him to different parts of the world such as Europe, Asia, the USA, and Canada.
All those who share the same passion to pivot the world into a better path will find Master Raju's book and all his teachings enlightening and inspirational. And, “while talk of chakras and yoga may be intimidating to an uninformed Western audience, the author’s approach is universally human and constantly presents cultural reference points. Readers with a Christian background will find plenty of familiar ground, as the teachings of Jesus, the ten commandments, the beatitudes, and more feature prominently as guidelines of how the chakras are alluded to and a tool to create a more open relationship with God," says The US Review of Books.
To start your self-enlightenment journey and help change the world, get yourself a copy now.
