Channeling Chakra
The definitive guide for improving relationships through inner energyCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It takes great strength, both inner and outer, to be able to survive the world we live in today. Sadly, oftentimes due to the situations many of us are put in, we rely simply on our outer strength to be able to endure our current problems resulting in a “survival of the fittest” mentality where we do whatever it takes, regardless of effects. However, Charles Darwin himself, the great mind who coined the phrase, said that we have to be better than this evolution-driven mindset. And Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships by Raju Ramanathan discusses this further.
Raju Ramanathan has travelled all around the world, from Asia to the USA, Canada, Europe, and everywhere in between, bringing the lessons of the ancient masters to the modern world. For more than two decades, Master Raju has been hired by individuals in positions of power and authority, as well as large multinational corporations, to be their life coach and spiritual guide. His unique approach works for everyone, regardless of their faith and religion, culture, and political affiliation. It is because of this that he is described as a scientist of the “inner and outer worlds.”
The goal of the book is to push the reader into the first steps of delving deeper into themselves, starting with meditation and mindfulness. Through these simple steps, along with other insights by Master Raju, the reader will learn the pathway to their inner vastness he calls the Mercury Space, and use their own chakra to go through an inward revolution that develops kindness, compassion, and empathy. Over time, the reader can transcend their current form and truly take the next steps to becoming a Soul from Mercury.
This is a must-have book for everyone seeking answers!
